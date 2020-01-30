WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Deputy Director Posts Released @pscwbapplication.in/

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Schedule on its official website for the Deputy Director Posts. All such candidates who have to appear for the Deputy Director Posts, can download their admit card from the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), the Interview for the Deputy Director Post will be held on 13/14/17 February 2020.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had earlier invited applications for the Deputy Director posts in Animal Resources Development and Deputy Director, Animal Resources Development Department & Parishad Officer in West Bengal Higher Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Service under the Animal Resources Development Department, Govt. of W.B. against advt. no. 9(2)/2019.

Candidates should note that they can download their Interview Admit Card from 6th February, 2020 by visiting on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC).

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020





WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in

Go to the Latest Advertisements/Announcement section available on the home page.

Click on the link “SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF DEPUTY DIRECTOR, ANIMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR, ANIMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT & PARISHAD OFFICER IN WEST BENGAL HIGHER ANIMAL HUSBANDRY & VETERINARY SERVICE UNDER THE ANIMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF W.B., VIDE COMMISSION'S ADVT. NO. 9(2)/2019 " given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Interview Schedule.

You can take print of the Interview Schedule for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for the Deputy Director Posts.