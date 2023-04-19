WBPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2023 (Out) at wbpsc.gov.in; Check Download Link Here

WBPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2023 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Judicial Service (Prelims) Examination revised answer key on its official website. The Commission conducted the West Bengal Judicial Service (Prelims) Examination on March 26, 2023.



All those candidates who appeared in the Judiciary Service (Prelims) Examination can download the revised final answer key available on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in.



The WBPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2023





The pdf of the final answer key for the West Bengal Judicial Service (Prelims) Examination is available on the official website. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Judiciary Service against Advt No. 19/2022 on March 26, 2023.



The final answer keys (revised) to the MCQ paper of the examination are hereby published for information and guidance of everyone concerned. Candidates are advised to download the revised answer key and can check the same with their answers.



Earlier WBPSC has launched the recruitment drive under WBPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Job Notification for various Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.) posts on its official website. Candidates having graduated in law applied for the posts under Pay Scale Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- (Pre-revised).



Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the final answer key after following the steps given below.



