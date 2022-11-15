WBPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Notification (Out) at wbpsc.gov.in, Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

WBPSC has invited online application for the Junior Engineer posts on its official website. Check WBPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published notification for recruitment to the posts of Junior

Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in West Bengal Sub-ordinate Service of Engineers. Under WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022, Commission is to recruit the Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) under the various Departments, Directorates, other offices and establishments of Government of West Bengal.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 December 2022. The online apply process will be commenced from 16 November 2022.

Applying candidates should note that Commission will hold a Combined Competitive Examination for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Candidates selected on the basis of the results of the written examination will be called for the Interview.

Notification Details WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022:

Advt No: 09/2022

Important Date WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022:

Commencement of submission of online application : 16 November 2022

Closing date for submission of online application : 07 December 2022

Closing date for submission of fees through online : 07 December 2022

Closing date for submission of fees through offline : 08 December 2022

Vacancy Details WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022:

The no. of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled on the results of the examination will be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Diploma in Civil Engineering

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the complete educational qualification/eligibility for the posts.

Pay Scale: (PB-4) Rs.9,000-40,500/- + Grade Pay of Rs.4,400/- besides D.A., M.A. & H.R.A. etc. admissible as per rules. (pre-revised)

How to Download WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in. Visit to the What's New/Subject Section on the home page. Click on the notification link that reads '(ADVT. NO. 09/2022)- ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL/MECHANICAL/ELECTRICAL) FOR W.B. SUB-ORDINATE SERVICE OF ENGINEERS IN VARIOUS DEPTT., DIRECTORATES, OTHER OFFICES AND ESTABLISHMENTS OF GOVT. OF W.B.' on the home page. You will get the PDF of WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Click Here For WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 PDF

How To Apply WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 07 December 2022.