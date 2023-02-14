WBPSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2023 Released @wbpsc.gov.in: Raise Objection Till Feb 19

West Bengal PSC has released the Answer Key for the post of Laboratory Assistant on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

WBPSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2023 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Answer Key for the post of Laboratory Assistant on its official website. The Commission conducted the written exam for the post of Laboratory Assistant on 12 February 2023. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Laboratory Assistant post under Advt No-06 (III)/2022

can download the WBPSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2023 available on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively, the WBPSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2023 can also be downloaded from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2023





Candidates appeared in the written exam for Laboratory Assistant post held on 12 February 2023 are advised to download the Answer Key from the official website and compare the answer keys with the question papers carefully.

If you have any doubt about the answers you can raise your objection in online mode through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections byu accessing the link and populating the relevant details to the official website on or before 19th February, 2023.

Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has launched the recruitment drive to recruit for the post of Laboratory Assistant under Narcotics Department against Advt No. 06(III)/2022.

WBPSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Laboratory Assistant Advt No. 06(III)/2022 Department Narcotic Division Date of Written Exam 12 February 2023 Last Date for Raising Objection 19 February 2023





How to Download WBPSC Laboratory Assistant Answer Key 2023