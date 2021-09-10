WBPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for WB Audit & Accounts Service to release on this date, Check Here

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Admit Card 2021 to release soon @wbpsc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date, Selection Criteria and other important updates here.

WBPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has an important notice regarding the conduct of recruitment exam for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019. The candidates who have qualified in prelims now are eligible for mains exam. The schedule for mains exam have already uploaded on the official website. The candidates can read the complete details about the exam on wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the commission has decided to conduct West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019 on 28 September 2021 at different venues in Kolkata which have been canceled prior two times.

Qualified candidates may download their e-Admit Cards for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019 for Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) from the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in from the 20th September 2021 onwards. The link to admit card shall be provided in this article, once released. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

The candidates should note that the commission would not issue any paper admit card. The candidates are required to download their call letters through the online mode only.

The candidates who are going to appear in the WB Audit and Accounts Service Mains Exam 2019 are required to follow all covid-19 guidelines during the exam.

Initially, this exam was to held on 28 February 2021 then postponed till 07 May 2021 and subsequently postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic has now been scheduled on 28 September 2021.

The recruitment process involves Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test. Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main Examination and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

Direct Link to Download WB Audit & Accounts Service Mains Admit Card - to release soon