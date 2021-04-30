WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Interview Schedule 2021 in Online Mode due to COVID-19 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to conduct the Miscellaneous Services Interview in online mode due to surge in the COVID-19 cases. As per the new notification released, WBPSC will conduct the interview for Miscellaneous Services from 05 May 2021 onwards in online mode.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Interview round can download the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the date-wise schedule of interviews indicating Roll Number, Name and Category of the candidates on its website.

As per the short notification released, candidate qualified for the interview round for Miscellaneous Services will have to attend the Online meeting from any suitable location by accessing a link sent to the email id as per record not more than 1 hour before the time scheduled for commencement of interview. Candidates should note that they will have to use a computer with webcam/Smartphone/tablet and high speed internet connection capable of supporting video conference.

Candidates should note that they will have to send the scanned the documents as mentioned in the notification and uploaded to http://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in at least 3 (three) working days ahead of the date fixed for interview. Link will be available for this interview from 03.05.2021.

Candidates can check the short notification regarding the interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct link for WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Interview Schedule 2021in Online Mode

How to Download: WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Interview Schedule 2021in Online Mode