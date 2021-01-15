WBPSC Cut off Marks 2021 Released for Motor Vehicles Inspector Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

WBPSC Cut off Marks 2021 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the cut off marks for the post of Motor Vehicles Inspector on its official website. All such candidates who have in the written exam for Motor Vehicles Inspector post can check the cut off marks details available on the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.

As per the short notification, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the category wise cut off marks for the Motor Vehicles Inspector post against Advt. No. 1/2019.

The cut-off mark (category wise) of the recommended Candidates for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicles Inspector (NonTechnical) in the transport Department under the Government of W.B. (Advt. No. 1/2019) is available on the official website of WBPSC.

The cut-off marks of the recommended candidates for Unreserved category is 198.00, for OBC-A-176.67, for OBC-B-187.67. Cut off for SC category is 173.00 and for ST- 155.33, Meritorious Sportsperson-146.33 and PD (B/LV)-136.67. Candidates can check the cut off marks details on the official website of WBPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Cut off Marks 2021 for Motor Vehicles Inspector Post