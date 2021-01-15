WBPSC Cut off Marks 2021 Released for Motor Vehicles Inspector Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the cut off marks for the post of Motor Vehicles Inspector on its official website - pscwbonline.gov.in.
All such candidates who have in the written exam for Motor Vehicles Inspector post can check the cut off marks details available on the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.
As per the short notification, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the category wise cut off marks for the Motor Vehicles Inspector post against Advt. No. 1/2019.
The cut-off mark (category wise) of the recommended Candidates for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicles Inspector (NonTechnical) in the transport Department under the Government of W.B. (Advt. No. 1/2019) is available on the official website of WBPSC.
The cut-off marks of the recommended candidates for Unreserved category is 198.00, for OBC-A-176.67, for OBC-B-187.67. Cut off for SC category is 173.00 and for ST- 155.33, Meritorious Sportsperson-146.33 and PD (B/LV)-136.67. Candidates can check the cut off marks details on the official website of WBPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for WBPSC Cut off Marks 2021 for Motor Vehicles Inspector Post
How to Download: WBPSC Cut off Marks 2021 for Motor Vehicles Inspector Post
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in
- Go to the What's New section available on the home page.
- Click on the link “CUT-OFF MARKS (CATEGORY WISE) OF THE RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF MOTOR VEHICLES INSPECTOR (NON-TECHNICAL) IN THE TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT UNDER THE GOVERNMENT OF W.B. (ADVT. NO. 1/2019)" given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired cut off marks notification.
- Candidates should take print of the same for future reference.
