WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 Released, Download @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2020 has been released by West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates applied for the exam for the post of Pharmacist Grade III/ Pharmacist cum Salesman Grade III (Advt No. 21/2019) can download their result by logging on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 15 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates are required to enter enrolment number, Date of Birth, First Name on the official website for downloading the admit card. Candidates are advised to download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 before the closure of the online window.

Check Procedure to Download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the enrolment number, Date of Birth, First Name on the login page.

Then, WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates are required to download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.

Download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020



Candidates can directly download WBPSC Pharmacist Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided link. Candidates will have to download the admit card on their own as the commission will not provide any paper admit card on the day of the exam.

Candidates are advised to carry an original valid id proof to the examination hall along with the hard copy otherwise they will not be permitted to appear in the exam.

