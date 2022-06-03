WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 (Out) @wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till June 12

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the Protocol Officer post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Protocol Officer on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Protocol Officer post can download the answer keys through the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the model answer key of the MCQ Paper for the Protocol Officer post is available on the official website of WBPSC. Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question for their reference.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key in online mode through the link available on the official website. In a bid to raise objections, candidates can raise their objections by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 06 to 12 June 2022.

You can download the WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the What's New section on the home page Click on the link ‘ANSWER KEYS TO THE PROTOCOL OFFICER RECTT EXAMINATION flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 in a new window. Download and save WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 for future reference.



