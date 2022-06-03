Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 (Out) @wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till June 12

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the  Protocol Officer post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here. 

Updated: Jun 3, 2022 07:39 IST
WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021
WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021

WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Protocol Officer on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Protocol Officer post can download the answer keys through the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the model answer key of the MCQ Paper for the Protocol Officer post is available on the official website of WBPSC. Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question  for their reference. 

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key in online  mode through the link available on the official website. In a bid to raise objections, candidates can raise their objections by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 06 to 12 June 2022. 

You can download the WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the What's New section on the home page
  3. Click on the link ‘ANSWER KEYS TO THE PROTOCOL OFFICER RECTT EXAMINATION flashing  on the homepage.
  4. You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 in a new window.
  5. Download and save WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021 for future reference.


Direct Link to Download: WBPSC Protocol Officer Answer Key 2021

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.