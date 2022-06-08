WBPSC WBCS Mains Answer Key 2021 (Out) for Civil Service (Exe)@wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till June 16

West Bengal PSChas released the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Mains) Examination Answer Key on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC WBCS Mains Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Mains) Examination Answer Key on its official website. Commission had conducted the Civil Services (Exe.) etc.(Mains) Examination on 21 May 2022.

Candidates appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Mains Exam 2021 can download the mains answer key available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer keys to the MCQ Paper of the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Mains) Examination details for information and guidance of candidates.

Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question, regarding which they had any doubt.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key in online mode after accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/. Candidates can provide the relevant details to the link given on the official website between 10th June to 16th June 2022.

You can download the WBPSC WBCS Mains Answer Key 2021 PDF from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Answer Key 2021 Check Steps