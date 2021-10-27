WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key Released @wbpsc.gov.in: Download Now!

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims answer key for recruitment to the post of Workshop Instructor/ Instructor. The candidates who appeared in the WBPSC Workshop Instructor/ Instructor Exam 2021 can download answer keys through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims Exam 2021 was held on 11 September 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2020. Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in and populating the relevant details between 02-07 November 2021. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered.

How to Download WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Keyand save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key

A total of 244 vacancies of Workshop Instructor/Instructor will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key by clicking on the above hyperlink.