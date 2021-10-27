Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key Released @wbpsc.gov.in: Download Now!

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key has been released by West Bengal Public Service Commission on wbpsc.gov.in. Check Series Wise Answer Key Here. 

Created On: Oct 27, 2021 13:44 IST
WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key
WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims answer key for recruitment to the post of Workshop Instructor/ Instructor. The candidates who appeared in the WBPSC Workshop Instructor/ Instructor Exam 2021 can download answer keys through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims Exam 2021 was held on 11 September 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2020. Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in and populating the relevant details between 02-07 November 2021. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered.  

How to Download WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key?

  1. Visit the official website of i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Download WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Keyand save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key

A total of 244 vacancies of Workshop Instructor/Instructor will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims 2021 Answer Key by clicking on the above hyperlink.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.