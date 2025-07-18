Over 5 Lakh Applications Received So Far For 35,726 Teacher Posts in West Bengal Schools: WBSSC

WBSSC SLST 2025: The WBSSC has launched a major recruitment drive to appoint 35,726 Assistant Teachers for Classes 9-12. Applications opened on June 16, 2025, with 14 July being the last date to register. Now, the deadline to register has been extended to 21 July 2025 due to both high demand and technical issues. The recruitment is a follow-up to a Supreme Court directive that annulled the controversial 2016 recruitment panel and ordered fresh hiring to be completed by December 31, 2025.

How Many Candidates Applied So Far

As of mid‑July, the WBSSC confirmed over 5 lakh applications have been submitted. According to Daily Post (Millennium Post), nearly 5.5 lakh candidates have applied, marking a sharp rise- from around 4.5 lakh on July 13 to 5.5 lakh within three days.

The rise in numbers was triggered by a Calcutta High Court decision barring “tainted” candidates- those implicated in the 2016 scam- from participating. Activist groups and previously terminated yet untainted teachers reported renewed confidence in the process.