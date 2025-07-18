Over 5 Lakh Applications Received So Far For 35,726 Teacher Posts in West Bengal Schools: WBSSC

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
WBSSC SLST 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has received more than 5 lakh applications for 35,726 Assistant Teacher positions in state‑aided and sponsored schools, with a fresh surge following legal clarity. Know more about the supreme court’s decision, fresh WBSSC portal, number of applicants, last date to apply, etc on this page.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 18, 2025, 16:22 IST
WBSSC SLST 2025: The WBSSC has launched a major recruitment drive to appoint 35,726 Assistant Teachers for Classes 9-12. Applications opened on June 16, 2025, with 14 July being the last date to register. Now, the deadline to register has been extended to 21 July 2025 due to both high demand and technical issues. The recruitment is a follow-up to a Supreme Court directive that annulled the controversial 2016 recruitment panel and ordered fresh hiring to be completed by December 31, 2025.

How Many Candidates Applied So Far

As of mid‑July, the WBSSC confirmed over 5 lakh applications have been submitted. According to Daily Post (Millennium Post), nearly 5.5 lakh candidates have applied, marking a sharp rise- from around 4.5 lakh on July 13 to 5.5 lakh within three days.
The rise in numbers was triggered by a Calcutta High Court decision barring “tainted” candidates- those implicated in the 2016 scam- from participating. Activist groups and previously terminated yet untainted teachers reported renewed confidence in the process.

Breakdown of Recruitment

Detail

Numbers

Total vacancies

35,726

Classes 9–10

23,212

Classes 11–12

12,514

Applications received

Over 5 lakh (≈ 5.5 lakh)

Background of the WBSSC SLST Portal

  • In April 2025, the Supreme Court scrapped 15,403 out of 17,206 teacher appointments from the 2016 recruitment, describing it as “vitiated and tainted,” 

  • A Calcutta High Court judgment on July 7-9 reinforced barring tainted candidates, prompting renewed influx of applications.

  • WBSSC issued a fresh notification on May 30, 2025, with age limits (21-40 years, relaxations applicable) and details of venue-specific eligibility and experience-based scoring.

Selection & Exam Pattern for WBSSC SLST

WBSSC has outlined the recruitment stages and timeline:

  • Online Application:  June 16 to July 21 (extended).

  • Written (OMR‑based) Test: tentatively scheduled for early September 2025

  • Interview and Lecture Demonstration: following the written exam, in a ratio of approximately 1.6:1

  • Final panel & counselling: expected between late November and December 2025

Exam & Scoring Details

The exam consists of a total of 100 marks. The written exam consists of 60 questions carrying 60 marks with no negative marking.

Particulars

Marks Allocation

Written Exam

60 marks

Educational Qualification

10 marks

Teaching Experience

10 marks

Oral Interview

10 marks

Lecture Demonstration

10 marks

Overall

100 marks

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

