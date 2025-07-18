Over 5 Lakh Applications Received So Far For 35,726 Teacher Posts in West Bengal Schools: WBSSC

WBSSC SLST 2025: The WBSSC has launched a major recruitment drive to appoint 35,726 Assistant Teachers for Classes 9-12. Applications opened on June 16, 2025, with 14 July being the last date to register. Now, the deadline to register has been extended to 21 July 2025 due to both high demand and technical issues. The recruitment is a follow-up to a Supreme Court directive that annulled the controversial 2016 recruitment panel and ordered fresh hiring to be completed by December 31, 2025.
How Many Candidates Applied So Far
As of mid‑July, the WBSSC confirmed over 5 lakh applications have been submitted. According to Daily Post (Millennium Post), nearly 5.5 lakh candidates have applied, marking a sharp rise- from around 4.5 lakh on July 13 to 5.5 lakh within three days.
The rise in numbers was triggered by a Calcutta High Court decision barring “tainted” candidates- those implicated in the 2016 scam- from participating. Activist groups and previously terminated yet untainted teachers reported renewed confidence in the process.
Breakdown of Recruitment
|
Detail
|
Numbers
|
Total vacancies
|
35,726
|
Classes 9–10
|
23,212
|
Classes 11–12
|
12,514
|
Applications received
|
Over 5 lakh (≈ 5.5 lakh)
Background of the WBSSC SLST Portal
-
In April 2025, the Supreme Court scrapped 15,403 out of 17,206 teacher appointments from the 2016 recruitment, describing it as “vitiated and tainted,”
-
A Calcutta High Court judgment on July 7-9 reinforced barring tainted candidates, prompting renewed influx of applications.
-
WBSSC issued a fresh notification on May 30, 2025, with age limits (21-40 years, relaxations applicable) and details of venue-specific eligibility and experience-based scoring.
Selection & Exam Pattern for WBSSC SLST
WBSSC has outlined the recruitment stages and timeline:
-
Online Application: June 16 to July 21 (extended).
-
Written (OMR‑based) Test: tentatively scheduled for early September 2025
-
Interview and Lecture Demonstration: following the written exam, in a ratio of approximately 1.6:1
-
Final panel & counselling: expected between late November and December 2025
Exam & Scoring Details
The exam consists of a total of 100 marks. The written exam consists of 60 questions carrying 60 marks with no negative marking.
|
Particulars
|
Marks Allocation
|
Written Exam
|
60 marks
|
Educational Qualification
|
10 marks
|
Teaching Experience
|
10 marks
|
Oral Interview
|
10 marks
|
Lecture Demonstration
|
10 marks
|
Overall
|
100 marks
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation