WBSSC Teacher Recruitment 2020-21: Apply Online for Assistant Teacher Post @westbengalssc.com, Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary

WBSSC Teacher Recruitment 2021: West Bengal School Service Commission has invited application for recruitment of Assistant Teachers in in Santhali Medium Govt. aided/sponsored Junior High, Secondary and Higher Secondary schools except Hill Region. Eligible candidates, by single online application as provided in the Official Website - www.wbsschelpdesk.com, may apply for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment from 23 December 2020. The last date for submitting WBSSC Teacher Online Application is 06 January 2021.

WBSSC Teacher selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Exam followed by Mains examination. The dates for these exams shall be announced later.

he recruitment is being done for aforesaid schools for Upper Primary Level of Schools, for Classes 9th and 10th, for 10th and 12th. The candidates can check more details on WB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details below

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 23 December 2020

Last Date of Application - 06 January 2020

Last date of deposit of application fees - 07 January 2021 (Banking Hours) {Fees payment by Cash only}

Exam Date - to be announced later

WBSSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher - to be notified

Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary Level in Schools - Group 1 Assistant Teacher for class IX to X in School - Group 2 Assistant Teacher for class XI to XII in School - Group 3 Assistant Teacher for Physical Education in Upper Primary Level of Schools - Group 4 Assistant Teacher for Work Education in Upper Primary Level of Schools - Group 5

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Salary:

Assistant Teacher for class XI to XII in School - Post-Graduate scale of pay as per rules

Other - Graduate Scale

Eligibility Criteria for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Posts



Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary Level in Schools (other than Work Education or Physical Education Teacher) - As prescribed by the NCTE on the date of the Advertisement for Upper Primary Teacher. The candidates possessing minimum qualification as prescribed by the NCTE for appearing in TET but not holding the minimum qualification as prescribed by NCTE for the post of Upper Primary Teacher may appear in the TET

As prescribed by the NCTE on the date of advertisement for Physical Education Teacher. ) A candidate willing to be selected as a Teacher in any School must have the specific subject of the medium of instruction of the school as first or second or third language at any of the Secondary or Higher Secondary or Graduation/Post Graduation level as elective or optional subject Assistant Teacher for Work Education in Upper Primary Level of Schools - Graduate from a recognized University with Post Graduate Basic Training or Work Education as a subject in Bachelor of Education in regular course from a Teacher’s Training Institution duly recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE); or Graduate with Degree or Diploma in Art and craft from any recognized University/any recognized educational institution affiliated to any University; or Graduate with Degree or Diploma in Tailoring and needle work from any Institution duly recognized by any recognized University/ from any Institute recognized by any Department of the Government of West Bengal; or Graduate from recognized University with at least two years Degree or Diploma in the Work Education curriculum awarded by any recognized University; or Graduate Degree in Home Science or Agriculture or Graduate in Computer Science or Information Technology or Software systems from any recognized University; or Graduate in General Stream in Arts/Science/Commerce with Computer Science or Computer Application as a subject of at least 300 marks at the degree level from any recognized University; or Graduate Degree in Home Science or Agriculture or Graduate in Computer Science or Information Technology or Software systems from any recognized University; or Graduate in General Stream in Arts/Science/Commerce with Computer Science or Computer Application as a subject of at least 300 marks at the degree level from any recognized University; Desirable : Degree in Bachelor of teaching/Bachelor of Education/Post - Graduate Basic Training from any recognized University or any training recognized by the State Government as equivalent to Bachelor of Teaching/Bachelor of Education/PostGraduate Basis Training from a Teacher’s Training Institution duly recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)/Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) in the relevant academic session; (c) A candidate willing to be selected as a teacher in any School, having Bengali or English or Hindi or Nepali or Oriya or Santhali or Telegu or Urdu as the medium of instruction, must have Bengali or English or Hindi or Nepali or Oriya or Santhali or Telegu or Urdu, as the case may be as first or second or third language at any of the Secondary or Higher Secondary or Graduation/Post Graduation level as elective or optional subject.

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years (Upper age limit is however relaxable as per Government norms for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe, OBC and Physically Handicapped candidates)

Selection Process for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Post

The selection will be done on the basis of Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) or Preliminary Test (PT) and Mains Exam

WBSSC TET/PT Exam Pattern

Upper Primary - TET of 150 marks MCQ

(IX-X),(XI-XII) AND 4 & 5 (Work Education/Physical Education) - PT of 150 marks MCQ

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Mains Exam Pattern

English Composition and Comprehension and Language on the medium of instruction - 100 marks Paper for each Groups (50 marks for English Composition and 50 marks for Comprehension and Language on the medium of instruction)

Knowledge of subject/Group in which the candidate is appearing (separate papers for each groups of service - 100 for each group

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2021

The candidates will download admit card from the official website for examination after publication of Notice in this regard.

How to Apply for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

The online applications are invited on WBSSC official website from 23 December to 06 January 2021.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Application Fee:

UR & OBC A/B category - Rs. 250/- only as fees with Rs. 10/- for Conveyance Charges through e-challan

SC/ST and PH category - No Fee

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Notification PDF

Official website