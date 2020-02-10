WCR Apprentice 2020 Notification: Opportunity for 10th pass, Apply Online from 15 March @wcr. indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Apprentice 2020: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of WCR Apprentice 2020 through the online mode only.
The online window for WCR Apprentice 2020 will be opened from 15 February to 15 March 2020. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification can apply to the posts before the closure of the application.
A total of 570 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Apprentice in various departments. Candidates holding 10th qualification along with ITI Diploma is eligible to apply for the posts and the selection of the candidate will be based on his/her merit of 10th class. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details in this article.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of WCR Apprentice 2020 Online Application: 15 February 2020
- Last date of WCR Apprentice 2020 Online Application: 15 March 2020
WCR Apprentice 2020 Vacancy Details
Total no. of Posts – 570
Disciplines:
- Electrician – 138 Posts
- Fitter – 116 Posts
- Wireman – 30 Posts
- Welder (Gas & Electric) – 34 Posts
- Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) – 52 Posts
- Carpenter – 28 Posts
- Painter – 23 Posts
- A.C. Machanic - 10 Posts
- Machinist- 10 Posts
- Stenographer (Hindi) – 3 Posts
- Stenographer (English) – 3 Posts
- Electronic Mechanic – 15 Posts
- Cable Jointer – 2 Posts
- Diesel Mechanic – 30 Posts
- Mason – 26 Posts
- Black Smith (Foundryman) – 16 Posts
- Surveyor – 8 Posts
- Draughtsman Civil – 10 Posts
- Architectural Assistant - 12 Posts
- Secretarial Assistant (English) – 4 Posts
WCR Apprentice 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th or equivalent (10+2) passed with minimum 50% marks and ITI in relevant trade.
WCR Apprentice 2020 Age Limit – 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)
WCR Apprentice 2020 Official Notification
Official Website
WCR Apprentice 2020 Online Application
Interested candidates can apply for WCR Apprentice 2020 through the online mode on or before 15 March 2020.