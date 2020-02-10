WCR Apprentice 2020 Notification: Opportunity for 10th pass, Apply Online from 15 March @wcr. indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Apprentice 2020: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of WCR Apprentice 2020 through the online mode only.

The online window for WCR Apprentice 2020 will be opened from 15 February to 15 March 2020. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification can apply to the posts before the closure of the application.

A total of 570 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Apprentice in various departments. Candidates holding 10th qualification along with ITI Diploma is eligible to apply for the posts and the selection of the candidate will be based on his/her merit of 10th class. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details in this article.

Important Dates:

Starting date of WCR Apprentice 2020 Online Application: 15 February 2020

Last date of WCR Apprentice 2020 Online Application: 15 March 2020

WCR Apprentice 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. of Posts – 570

Disciplines:

Electrician – 138 Posts

Fitter – 116 Posts

Wireman – 30 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) – 34 Posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) – 52 Posts

Carpenter – 28 Posts

Painter – 23 Posts

A.C. Machanic - 10 Posts

Machinist- 10 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi) – 3 Posts

Stenographer (English) – 3 Posts

Electronic Mechanic – 15 Posts

Cable Jointer – 2 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 30 Posts

Mason – 26 Posts

Black Smith (Foundryman) – 16 Posts

Surveyor – 8 Posts

Draughtsman Civil – 10 Posts

Architectural Assistant - 12 Posts

Secretarial Assistant (English) – 4 Posts

WCR Apprentice 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th or equivalent (10+2) passed with minimum 50% marks and ITI in relevant trade.

WCR Apprentice 2020 Age Limit – 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

WCR Apprentice 2020 Official Notification

Official Website



WCR Apprentice 2020 Online Application

Interested candidates can apply for WCR Apprentice 2020 through the online mode on or before 15 March 2020.