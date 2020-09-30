Study at Home
WEBCSC Recruitment 2020 for 92 Clerk, Staff Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @webcsc.org

WEBCSC Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (WEBCSC) has started the online applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Staff Officer & Others. The online applications for the aforesaid posts have been started at webcsc.org. Candidates can access the online application window directly by clicking on the provided link given below. The last date of application is 28 October 2020. 

Sep 30, 2020 15:12 IST
A total of 92 vacancies to be filled up. The Applicant must have obtained a requisite degree from any UGC - recognized University on or before the last date. Applicants will have to submit their applications online through Commission’s website www.webcsc.org. Check eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details for the recruitment here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 29 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 28 October 2020

WEBCSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant General Manager - 1 Post
  • Manager- 5 Posts
  • Deputy Manager (Acct.) Gr-I - 1 Post
  • Assistant cum Supervisor- 5 Posts
  • Staff Officer Cadre - 20 Posts
  • Clerical Cadre - 60 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant cum Supervisor and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant General Manager -Graduate/ Post-Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University with at least 55% marks; Diploma in Computer Application / Information Technology or equivalent accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).
  • Manager- MCA/B.Tech in Computer Software with at least 60% marks; Diploma in Computer Application / Information Technology or equivalent accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).
  • Manager- Graduate/ Post-Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University with at least 55% marks; The intending candidate must have the ability to speak, read and write Nepali; Diploma in Computer Application / Information Technology or equivalent accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education.
  • Manager - Law Graduate degree.
  • Deputy Manager (Acct.) Gr-I - Graduate and Chartered Accountant.
  • Assistant cum Supervisor- Diploma in Electrical cum Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks; Diploma in Computer Application / Information Technology or equivalent accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).
  • Staff Officer Cadre - Graduate in any discipline from a university recognized by the UGC with 55% marks; CA/ICWA/MBA (Banking & Finance), from the A.I.C.T.E approved institute / MBA (Finance) the A.I.C.T.E approved institute /Master degree from any UGC recognized university in any discipline.
  • Clerical Cadre - Graduate in any discipline from a university recognized by the UGC with 50% marks; Diploma in Computer Application from an institution accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) or Diploma in information technology from an institution accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Login

Official Website

WEBCSC Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Assistant General Manager - ₹ 58,428.00
  • Manager- ₹ 43,915.00
  • Deputy Manager (Acct.) Gr-I - ₹ 57,005.00
  • Assistant cum Supervisor- ₹ 21,859.00
  • Staff Officer Cadre - ₹ 47052.14(for CCA area) ₹ 46578.14(for Non-CCA area)
  • Clerical Cadre - ₹ 26,513.83

WEBCSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

How to apply for WEBCSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 October 2020 at webcsc.org.

WEBCSC Recruitment 2020 Exam Fee

  • Unreserved (UR), UR (Exempted Category-EC), Person with disabilities (PWD), Other Backward Classes (OBC), OBC-A, OBC-B - Exam Fee - Rs. 650/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 250/-
  • WEBCSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Rs. 150/-

 

