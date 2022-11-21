Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 For Safaiwala Posts: Scale of Pay 15700-50000, No Written-Only Skill Test

Wellington Cantt has invited online application for the Safaiwala Posts on its official website. Check Wellington Cantt recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification: Office of the Cantonment Board, Wellington Cantt., Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, Wellington, has published notice for the Safaiwala Posts in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 December 2022.

In a bid to apply for Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have VIIIth Std Pass/Fail. Candidates should be able to perform cleaning related works.Candidates selected finally for the post will get the Scale of Pay as 15700-50000 (Level -1).



Notification Details Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 :

No. Appointments / 2022-III /Accts

Important Date Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application:02 December 2022

Vacancy Details Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Safaiwala-04

Eligibility Criteria Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Essential Educational Qualification

Candidates should have VIIIth Std Pass/Fail

Should be able to perform cleaning related works.

Desirable Qualification

Literate in local language.

Should possess sound mental and physical health.

Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification:

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=wellington-cantt-recruitment-2022-notification.pdf

How To Download: Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of Office of the Cantonment Board, Wellington-ttps://wellington.cantt.gov.in/ Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION FOR THE POST OF SAFAIWALA DATED ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification:

How To Apply Wellington Cantt Recruitment 2022 Notification: