West Bengal Police Answer Key 2023 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download Constable Key PDF, Raise Objection

West Bengal Police Constables Answer Key 2023 Out: West Bengal Police has released the answer key for the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 on its official website. Organisation had conducted the prelims written exam for the above posts June 04, 2023 across the state.

Candidates who appeared in the prelims written exam for these posts can download the answer key from the official website of WBPRB-wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Constable Answer Key 2023

WBPRB had conducted the prelims written exam for 100 (one hundred) questions for the above posts under the selection process declared earlier. Now the answer key for all these 100 questions are available on the official website. You can download the answer key directly after clicking the link given below.

How to Download West Bengal Police Constables Answer Key 2023?

Go to the official website of West Bengal Police - wbpolice.gov.in. Go to the Recruitment section on the home page. Click on the link Answer Key of Preliminary Written Test New on the home page. You will get the pdf of the desired answer key in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

Steps To Raise Objection for WB Police Constable Key

Candidates who appeared in the written prelims exam are advised to check the answer key with the question paper. You can compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

You can raise your objections in online mode and send the same through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.com. Candidates who participated in the written exam should note that they can raise their objections within 07 (seven) days from August 02, 2023.