West Bengal Recruitment 2021 for 466 Staff Nurse and Doctor Posts
Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) has released a notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer for the Covid Hospitals of North 24 Parganas on its website - north24parganas.gov.in
West Bengal Recruitment 2021
CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Vacancy Details
Total Posts -466
- General Duty - 48
- CCU/HDU - 29
- Medicine - 19
- Anaesthesia - 6
- Respiratory Medicine - 19
- Staff Nurse - 345
CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Salary:
- Medical Officer at a remuneration - Rs. 40,000 /- for two months
- Specialist Doctor at a remuneration - Rs.50,000/- for two months
- Staff Nurse at a remuneration - Rs. 17,220/- for two months
Official Notification Download Here
Official Website
