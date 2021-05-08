Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

West Bengal Recruitment 2021 for 466 Staff Nurse and Doctor Posts

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) has released a notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer for the Covid Hospitals of North 24 Parganas on its website - north24parganas.gov.in

Created On: May 8, 2021 19:29 IST
West Bengal Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) has released a notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer for the Covid Hospitals of North 24 Parganas on its website - north24parganas.gov.in.

CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Vacancy Details

Total Posts -466

  1. General Duty - 48
  2. CCU/HDU - 29
  3. Medicine - 19
  4. Anaesthesia - 6
  5. Respiratory Medicine - 19
  6. Staff Nurse - 345

CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Salary:

  1. Medical Officer at a remuneration -  Rs. 40,000 /- for two months
  2. Specialist Doctor at a remuneration - Rs.50,000/- for two months
  3. Staff Nurse at a remuneration - Rs. 17,220/- for two months

Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Official Website

Click Here

