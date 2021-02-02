West Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Download WCR Notification @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

West Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021: West Central Railway has released the recruitment notification for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates candidates can apply for West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2021.

The appointment will be for a period of not more than 200 working days and not less than 7 working days or appointment of a selected candidate through Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Application – 15 February 2021

West Central Railway Teacher Vacancy Details

PRT - 4 Posts

TGT English - 1 Post

TGT Maths - 1 Post

TGT Science - 1 Post

PGT Hindi - 1 Post

PGT Physics - 1 Post

PGT Biology - 1 Post

PGT Chemistry - 1 Post

PGT History - 1 Post

PGT Sociology - 1 Post

West Central Railway Teacher Salary:

PRT - Rs. 21,250/-

TGT -Rs. 26,250/-

PGT - Rs. 27500/-

Eligibility Criteria for West Central Railway Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El. Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) /B.Ed. AND Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

TGT - Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and one year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc. or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed. OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education). Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

PGT - Two years' Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional college of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; Or Master Degree from recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subject and B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognised university. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

Selection Process for West Central Railway Teacher Posts

Eligible candidates will be called for personal interview on short notice and the list of candidates with date of interview will also be published on the official website.

How to Apply for West Central Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can submit their application in the prescribed format by e-mail to wcrlyschnyet@gmail.com latest by 15 February 2021 and the name of post applied should be shown in the subject field.

West Central Teacher Recruitment Notification Download