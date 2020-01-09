Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G: Check Launch Date in India, Price, Specifications and More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has a whole new lot of smartphones coming our way this year and the most awaited Xiaomi smartphone is the duo: Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Many leaks of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Series have surfaced online giving us an idea about the expected specifications. Xiaomi is expected to launch 5G phones too this year and has confirmed about the Xiaomi Mi 10 series, i.e., Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Let's have a look at the expected specifications that Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has to offer:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G: Design and Display

As per the leaks and reports, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro may have a quad-camera setup at the rear panel and at the front, it may have a narrow bezel display with a capsule-shaped cutout for dual selfie cameras. Edges might be curved to give the phone a more sleek and stylish look. Xiaomi Mi 10 may have a 6.5-inch OLED panel having a refresh rate of 90HZ. However, Xiaomi Mi 10 might ditch the latest trend of the pop-up selfie cameras and rather go for a pill-shaped cutout for selfie cameras. The leaked images of the phones are quite similar to the current Xiaomi Mi 9 series.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G: Camera

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is in the news for its 108MP primary sensor in its upcoming smartphone. The phone may have a quad-camera setup at the rear panel having a 108MP primary camera, 48MP secondary camera, along with 12MP and 8MP cameras. At the front, Xiaomi Mi might have a dual-camera setup having a 20MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G: Memory and Processor

If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor thus supporting 5G connectivity with its X55 5G modem. After the launch of snapdragon 865 chipset, Xiaomi confirmed that it will be among the first few smartphone manufacturers to offer the snapdragon 865 chipset in its upcoming phones. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro may come with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G: Battery

To support such powerful hardware, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro may have a 4500mAh battery and may have a 66W fast wired charging support. It may also have a 40W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is expected to launch on May 6, 2020, in India, however, the company has not officially declared the launch date yet. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is expected to cost 36,990INR. Also, the above-mentioned specifications should be taken with a pinch of salt as these are only the leaks and the original phone may differ in design and specifications.

