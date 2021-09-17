6th BRICS Young Scientist Forum: India highlights digital revolution, energy, healthcare and innovation

At the 6th BRICS Young Scientist Forum which was hosted by the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, India focused on energy, healthcare, innovation, and the digital revolution.

Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (CPV & OIPA) & BRICS Sherpa at BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Young Scientist Forum gave the valedictory address at the BRICS Young Scientist Forum.

Inaugural BRICS Digital health Summit was also held recently. It reflected the growing need for innovative solutions to the traditional challenges, which were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

6th BRICS Young Scientist Forum: Key Highlights

• The officials during the forum noted that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused enormous hardships to citizens, not only in BRICS nations but also across the globe. Both lives and livelihoods have been lost and inequities have also widened. They further emphasized that in the post-pandemic era, the target is to recover fast.

• Sanjay Bhattacharya during his address said that BRICS must take a lead in agenda-setting to build back capacity, promote innovation, have resilience, establish sustainability as the highest priority, and have credibility.

• BRICS must also focus on research and technological cooperation to ensure the supply of the vaccines, raw materials, etc. to facilitate inclusive recovery.

• In his address, Bhattacharya highlighted that the forum aims to foster the dialogues and has chosen important and relevant themes such as energy, health care, cyber and innovations, the reflect the contemporary realities of the world.

BRICS Scientific ministries joined hands to support research:

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, BRICS Scientific ministries have joined hands to support the collaborative research in multiple areas.

Funding the agencies from BRICS nations, including the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology from India, about USD 10 million have been co-invested for the collaborative projects.

Projects under BRICS COVID Call

• Sanjay Bhattacharya informed that about 84 project proposals have been received under BRICS COVID Call. India is a partner in 6 projects out of 12 recommended for support.

• These projects aim to develop vaccines, drugs, genome sequencing, diagnostic skills, application of artificial intelligence for the treatment and prevention of the COVID-19 virus.

• Under BRICS COVID Call, BRICS officials have agreed to operationalize the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Center as a virtual network.

About BRICS Young Scientist Forum

The forum by the 5 powerful nations has created a network to harness knowledge for solving the common societal challenges through research and innovation.

Accelerating both collective and individual change, the conclave has built a BRICS leadership and has reinforced its regional STI policies, entrepreneurship, and young skill development. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) is a grouping of five nations that are known for their significant influence on regional affairs.