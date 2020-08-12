Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launches ICAR’s data recovery centre ‘Krishi Megh’

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the data recovery centre of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), named Krishi Megh. It aims at protecting the data of the government’s premier research body.

The data recovery centre-Krishi Megh has been set up at National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), in Hyderabad. Currently, ICAR’s main data centre is at the Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI), in National Capital Delhi.

Krishi Megh, the data recovery centre of ICAR has been set up under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), which is funded by both the World Bank and the Indian government.

भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद के राष्ट्रीय कृषि उच्च शिक्षा परियोजना के तहत कृषि मेघ (एन. ए. आर.ई.एस. - क्लाउड इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर एंड सर्विसेज), उच्च कृषि शैक्षिक संस्थानों की प्रत्यायन प्रणाली पोर्टल और कृषि विश्वविद्यालय छात्र एलुमनाई नेटवर्क (केवीसी अलूनेट) का लोकार्पण किया... pic.twitter.com/MAmmVFE4zc — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) August 11, 2020

Key Highlights:

• Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Agriculture Minister informed that the data recovery centre at NAARM has been synchronized with the data centre at IASRI.

• The centre has been built to enhance the quality, mitigate the risks, research, availability, and accessibility of e-governance, extension, and education in the field of agriculture in India.

• During the launch, the Union Minister emphasized the need to save and preserve the important research-based data in a digitized band in order to enable its access anywhere in any corner of the country and the world.

• NAARM, Hyderabad has been chosen for the data centre as it lies in the different seismic zone with regard to the data centre at IASRI in New Delhi.

• Hyderabad has also been considered suitable as skilled IT manpower is available along with other suitable climatic conditions such as low humidity level which is more controllable in the data centre environment.

• Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary and Parshottam Rupala, ICAR Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education) RC Aggarwal and ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra were among those who were present during the launch.

Agriculture Minister on the launch of Krishi Megh:

The Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar during the launch mentioned Krishi Megh as a step forward towards the digital agriculture of ‘New India’, as has been envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.

The Minister further added that NAHEP was designed for strengthening the National Agriculture Education System in India with an objective to provide high quality and more relevant education to the agricultural university students that are also in tune with the New Education Policy 2020.

Narendra Singh Tomar also launched KVC ALUNET (Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Chhatr Alumni Network) and Online Accreditation System for Higher Agricultural Educational Institutions.