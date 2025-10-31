APSC Junior Administrative Assistant Exam Date 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in, Check Official Notice Here

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
By Manish Kumar
Oct 31, 2025, 18:07 IST

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. Hall tickets will be released on November 13, 2025. Check all details here.

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written exam date for Phase II round for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts will be conducted on November 20 and 21, 2025. The intimation letters will be uploaded by the Commission on November 13, 2025 on the official website. All those candidates qualified in Phase I round can download the exam schedule pdf for the Junior Administrative Assistant post from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 Download

The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the detailed exam schedule and admit card update on its official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 Download Link

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 Overview

To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the JAA recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the Junior Administrative Assistant exam 2025 below. This table includes important dates, selection stages, and official details.

Particulars Details
Organization  Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 
Post Name Junior Administrative Assistant
Advt. No. 24/2024
Exam date November 20 and 21, 2025
Official Website apsc.nic.in

 

How To Download APSC Exam Date 2025 PDF?

You can download the exam date pdf from the official website after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link " ” given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you  will get the PDF of the documents.
  • Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

