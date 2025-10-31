APSC Junior Administrative Assistant Exam Date 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in, Check Official Notice Here

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written exam date for Phase II round for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts will be conducted on November 20 and 21, 2025. The intimation letters will be uploaded by the Commission on November 13, 2025 on the official website. All those candidates qualified in Phase I round can download the exam schedule pdf for the Junior Administrative Assistant post from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 Download

The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the detailed exam schedule and admit card update on its official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-