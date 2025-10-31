APSC Junior Administrative Assistant Exam Date 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in, Check Official Notice Here

APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written exam date for Phase II round for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts will be conducted on November 20 and 21, 2025. The intimation letters will be uploaded by the Commission on November 13, 2025 on the official website. All those candidates qualified in Phase I round can download the exam schedule pdf for the Junior Administrative Assistant post from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 Download
The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the detailed exam schedule and admit card update on its official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|APSC JAA Exam Date 2025
|Download Link
APSC JAA Exam Date 2025 Overview
To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the JAA recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the Junior Administrative Assistant exam 2025 below. This table includes important dates, selection stages, and official details.
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|Post Name
|Junior Administrative Assistant
|Advt. No.
|24/2024
|Exam date
|November 20 and 21, 2025
|Official Website
|apsc.nic.in
How To Download APSC Exam Date 2025 PDF?
You can download the exam date pdf from the official website after following the steps given below
- Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link " ” given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the documents.
- Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation