Bharat Bandh today: Why BAMCEF has called a day long strike on May 25?

Bharat Bandh News: Several parts of India will see a nationwide strike on May 25, 2022, after a call for Bharat Bandh made by the members of the Backward and Minority Communities Federation (BAMCEF). The President of BAMCEF while talking about Bharat Bandh on May 25 said that the movement has gained support from Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, and several other organisations.

Bharat Bandh on May 25 has been called as a mark of protest against the Central Government for not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), however, this is only one of the reason for Bharat Bandh today. BAMCEF has also called the businesses and various other sectors in the country to make today’s strike successful by joining in large numbers.

Bharat Bandh on May 25: What has called for a day long strike?

The call for Bharat Bandh was made by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) over the government not conducting a caste-based census for the OBC and other minority groups.

Reportedly, Bharat Bandh on May 25 received the support from Waman Meshram, the national convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with Bharat Mukti Morcha, National Parivartan Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha with its affiliated organisations.

However, apart from the organsiations, no major political party has shown support to today’s Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh today: What are key demands?

Apart from the demand of a caste-based census, BAMCEF is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections. Bharat Bandh also highlights the demand of SC, ST, and OBC reservations in the private sector, MSP guarantee to farmers, resumption of Old Pension Scheme, and non-implementation of CAA and NRC. Apart from this, a separate electorate in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha will also be a major issue during Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh: What is open and what is closed today?

As BAMCEF calls for Bharat Bandh on May 25, many states across the country can see disruptions, however, overall that bandh call is likely to be lukewarm.

On Bharat Bandh, private, government offices and schools will remain open and it is unlikely that can service will be impacted. Banks might face some disruptions, however, SBI said that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the normal functioning. In some of the areas, the closing of shops, and public transport can be expected.