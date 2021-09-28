Bypoll schedule for Lok Sabha/ Assembly Constituencies: Check full schedule, list of constituencies, date of polls & result

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 28, 2021 announced bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats on October 30, 2021. The Commission stated that the schedule was finalised after reviewing situations related to the pandemic, floods, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions and feedback from concerned states and union territories.

The bypolls will be held to fill vacancies in three Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu union territory and 30 seats in Assembly Constituencies of various States. The results will be announced on November 2, 2021.

Following is the full schedule of bypolls:

Schedule 1: For Assembly Constituency of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana and Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh. Poll Events Schedule 1 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification October 1st (Friday) Last Date of Nominations October 8th (Friday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations October 11th (Monday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures October 13th (Wednesday) Date of Poll October 30th (Saturday) Date of Counting November 2nd (Tuesday) Date before which election shall be completed November 5th (Friday)

Schedule 2: For Assembly Constituency of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal Poll Events Schedule 2 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification October 1st (Friday) Last Date of Nominations October 8th (Friday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations October 11th (Monday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures October 16th (Saturday) Date of Poll October 30th (Saturday) Date of Counting November 2nd (Tuesday) Date before which election shall be completed November 5th (Friday)

Lok Sabha Bypolls

The bypolls will be held in following three parliamentary constituencies:

S.no State/UT Parliamentary Constituency Name 1. UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2. Madhya Pradesh Khandwa 3. Himachal Pradesh Mandi Source: ECI

State Assembly bypolls:

The assembly bypolls will be held in one seat each in Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland and Mizoram, two each in Bihar, Rajasthan and Karnataka, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, four in West Bengal and five in Assam. The bypolls had been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECI’s guidelines for holding elections during the pandemic will apply during the by-elections. The guidelines mandate limited participation in the campaign and strict use of masks, sanitisers and gloves.

The assembly bypolls will be held in following 30 constituencies:

S.no. State Constituency Name 1. Andhra Pradesh Badvel (SC) 2. Assam Gossaigaon 3. Assam Bhabanipur 4. Assam Tamulpur 5. Assam Mariani 6. Assam Thowra 7. Bihar Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) 8. Bihar Tarapur 9. Haryana Ellenabad 10. Himachal Pradesh Fatehpur 11. Himachal Pradesh Arki 12. Himachal Pradesh Jubbal- Kotkhai 13. Karnataka Sindgi 14. Karnataka Hangal 15. Madhya Pradesh 4Prithvipur 16. Madhya Pradesh Raigaon (SC) 17. Madhya Pradesh Jobat (ST) 18. Maharashtra Deglur (SC) 19. Meghalaya Mawryngkneng (ST) 20. Meghalaya Mawphlang (ST) 21. Meghalaya Rajabala 22. Mizoram Tuirial (ST) 23. Nagaland Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) 24. Rajasthan Vallabhnagar 25. Rajasthan Dhariawad (ST) 26. Telangana Huzurabad 27. West Bengal Dinhata 28. West Bengal Santipur 29. West Bengal Khardaha 30. West Bengal Gosaba(SC) Source: ECI

Background

The Election Commission had announced by-polls to four assembly seats on September 30, 2021, which includes West Bengal’s Bhabanipur assembly constituency, the seat from which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. The West Bengal CM, who took the oath of office on May 5, needs to get elected to the state assembly within six month (by November) to continue as the chief minister of the state.

Though her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept to power by winning 213 out of the total 292 seats in the West Bengal Elections 2021, she lost from Nandigram constituency to turncoat Suvendu Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes.

Besides Bhabanipur, by-polls will be held on September 30th in three other assembly seats- Jangipur, Samerganj in West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha. The polls for Jangipur and Samerganj assembly constituencies were postponed due to the death of Congress candidate in Samserganj and RSP candidate in Jangipur.