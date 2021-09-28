Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bypoll schedule for Lok Sabha/ Assembly Constituencies: Check full schedule, list of constituencies, date of polls & result

Bypoll schedule: Bypolls will be held to fill vacancies in three Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu union territory and 30 seats in Assembly Constituencies of various States. 

Created On: Sep 28, 2021 16:59 ISTModified On: Sep 28, 2021 16:59 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 28, 2021 announced bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats on October 30, 2021. The Commission stated that the schedule was finalised after reviewing situations related to the pandemic, floods, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions and feedback from concerned states and union territories. 

The bypolls will be held to fill vacancies in three Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu union territory and 30 seats in Assembly Constituencies of various States.  The results will be announced on November 2, 2021. 

Following is the full schedule of bypolls: 

Schedule 1: For Assembly Constituency of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana and Parliamentary Constituency of  UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.

Poll Events

Schedule 1

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

October 1st (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations

October 8th (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

October 11th (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

October 13th (Wednesday)

Date of Poll

October 30th (Saturday)

Date of Counting

November 2nd (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed

November  5th (Friday)

 

Schedule 2: For Assembly Constituency of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal

Poll Events

Schedule 2

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

October 1st (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations

October 8th (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

October 11th (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

October 16th (Saturday)

Date of Poll

October 30th (Saturday)

Date of Counting

November 2nd (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed

November  5th (Friday)

Lok Sabha Bypolls

The bypolls will be held in following three parliamentary constituencies:

S.no

State/UT

Parliamentary Constituency Name 

1.    

UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

2.    

Madhya Pradesh

Khandwa

3.    

Himachal Pradesh

Mandi

Source: ECI

State Assembly bypolls:

The assembly bypolls will be held in one seat each in Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland and Mizoram, two each in Bihar, Rajasthan and Karnataka, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, four in West Bengal and five in Assam. The bypolls had been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ECI’s guidelines for holding elections during the pandemic will apply during the by-elections. The guidelines mandate limited participation in the campaign and strict use of masks, sanitisers and gloves.

The assembly bypolls will be held in following 30 constituencies:

S.no.

State

Constituency Name 

1.    

Andhra Pradesh

Badvel (SC)

2.    

Assam

Gossaigaon

3.    

Assam

Bhabanipur

4.    

Assam

Tamulpur

5.    

Assam

Mariani

6.    

Assam

Thowra

7.    

Bihar

Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

8.    

Bihar

Tarapur

9.    

Haryana

Ellenabad

10.      

Himachal Pradesh

Fatehpur

11.      

Himachal Pradesh

Arki

12.      

Himachal Pradesh

Jubbal- Kotkhai

13.      

Karnataka

Sindgi

14.      

Karnataka

Hangal

15.      

Madhya Pradesh

4Prithvipur

16.      

Madhya Pradesh

Raigaon (SC)

17.      

Madhya Pradesh

Jobat (ST)

18.      

Maharashtra

Deglur (SC)

19.      

Meghalaya

Mawryngkneng (ST)

20.      

Meghalaya

Mawphlang (ST)

21.      

Meghalaya

Rajabala

22.      

Mizoram

Tuirial (ST)

23.      

Nagaland

Shamtorr-Chessore (ST)

24.      

Rajasthan

Vallabhnagar

25.      

Rajasthan

Dhariawad (ST)

26.      

Telangana

Huzurabad

27.      

West Bengal

Dinhata

28.      

West Bengal

Santipur

29.      

West Bengal

Khardaha

30.      

West Bengal

Gosaba(SC)

Source: ECI

Background

The Election Commission had announced by-polls to four assembly seats on September 30, 2021, which includes West Bengal’s Bhabanipur assembly constituency, the seat from which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. The West Bengal CM, who took the oath of office on May 5, needs to get elected to the state assembly within six month (by November) to continue as the chief minister of the state.

Though her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept to power by winning 213 out of the total 292 seats in the West Bengal Elections 2021, she lost from Nandigram constituency to turncoat Suvendu Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes. 

Besides Bhabanipur, by-polls will be held on September 30th in three other assembly seats- Jangipur, Samerganj in West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha. The polls for Jangipur and Samerganj assembly constituencies were postponed due to the death of Congress candidate in Samserganj and RSP candidate in Jangipur.

