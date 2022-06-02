Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever: What is deadly nose bleed fever spreading in Iraq that is causing people to bleed to death?

Nose Bleed Fever Iraq: A deadly nose bleed fever has claimed at least 19 lives and infected around 111 people in Iraq, as per the World Health Organisation. The deadly fever has a high mortality rate and no vaccine as of now, as per experts.

The nose bleed fever is causing severe bleeding internally and externally, causing people to bleed to death. So far, the virus has caused death in almost two-fifth of the total number of cases. This comes at a time when the world is attempting to return to normalcy after a tough battle against the deadly COVID-19 virus infection.

What is the nose-bleed fever spreading in Iraq?

The nose-bleed fever, called as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), has been spreading rapidly in the countryside in Iraq with the southern provinces alone recording half of the country’s cases. The surge in cases of the fever this year has shocked the officials as it is far higher than the numbers recorded in 43 years since the virus was first detected in Iraq in 1979.

What is Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever ?

The Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a tick-borne viral disease of zoonotic origin, which is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals. Those working with livestock animals and closely handling animal tissues are at the most risk of catching the disease such as workers at slaughterhouses and butchers.

When was Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever first discovered?

The viral fever was first detected in Crimea in 1944 and was given the name Crimean hemorrhagic fever. It was later recognized as the cause of illness in the Congo in 1969, resulting in its current name. The viral fever is endemic in all of Africa, Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East, as per WHO. Iraq is one of the eastern Mediterranean countries where the disease is endemic.

The Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever was first reported in Iraq in 1979 when the disease was detected in ten patients. Between 1989 and 2009, around six cases of the disease were reported and 11 in 2010. Three fatal cases of the disease were reported in 2018 and 33 confirmed cases including 13 fatalities were reported in 2021.

What causes Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever?

The Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animals. The animals become infected by the bite of infected ticks. Those who are most at risk include farmers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians. The human-to-human transmission of the disease is possible upon close contact with the secretions, blood, organs or other bodily fluids of the infected persons.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Fatality

The fatality rate of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is between 10 per cent and 40 per cent. WHO recently tweeted informing that the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a zoonotic disease with a high mortality rate in humans.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever Symptoms

As per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever include-

High fever

Headache

Joint pain

Stomach pain

Back pain

Vomiting

Red eyes

flushed face

Red throat

Petechiae (red spots) on the palate.

Is there a vaccine for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever?

The Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever has no vaccine or cure. The onset of the viral disease can be swift, causing severe bleeding both internally and externally, especially from the nose. The only way to reduce the infection is by raising awareness of the risk factors and educating people about the neccessary measures they can undertake to reduce exposure to the virus, as per WHO. Those infected with the virus are provided with general supportive care with treatment of symptoms as the main approach.

India fully prepared to tackle nose-bleed fever virus

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is reportedly fully prepared to deal with any possible outbreak of the nose-bleed fever virus in India. The ICMR has developed a surveillance protocol over the last decade, informed Dr Samiran Panda, Additional DG, ICMR.

