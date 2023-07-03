Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 03 जुलाई 2023-स्वदेशी परमाणु ऊर्जा रिएक्टर
One liner current affairs in hindi: करेंट अफेयर्स एक पंक्ति (One Liners) को नए रूप में प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है. इसमें स्वदेशी परमाणु ऊर्जा रिएक्टर, भारत के सॉलिसिटर जनरल आदि को सम्मलित किया गया है.
1. भारत की G20 अध्यक्षता के तहत 'स्टार्टअप20 शिखर' समिट का आयोजन कहां किया जा रहा है-गुरुग्राम
2. ऑस्ट्रियाई ग्रैंड प्रिक्स फॉर्मूला वन चैंपियनशिप 2023 का टाइटल किसने जीता- मैक्स वेरस्टैपेन
3. महाराष्ट्र के नए उप-मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में किसने शपथ ली है- अजित पवार
4. किसने सैन्य मामलों के विभाग के अतिरिक्त सचिव के रूप में पदभार ग्रहण किया है- अतुल आनंद
5. पतले प्लास्टिक बैगों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश कौन बना है- न्यूजीलैंड
6. भारत के पहले स्वदेशी रूप से विकसित परमाणु ऊर्जा रिएक्टर का वाणिज्यिक परिचालन कहां शुरू किया गया है- गुजरात
7. भारत के सॉलिसिटर जनरल के रूप में किसे फिर से नियुक्त किया गया है- तुषार मेहता
8. एचडीएफसी का किसके साथ विलय कर दिया गया है- एचडीएफसी बैंक
