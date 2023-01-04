Current Affairs in Short: 04 January 2023
President Draupadi Murmu inaugurates 18th National Scout and Guide Jamboree
- President Droupadi Murmu kicks off the 18th National Scout and Guide Jamboree in Rohat, Rajasthan's Pali district.
- The President arrived in Jaipur on January 3, 2023, on a two-day visit. Rajasthan is hosting the Jamboree for the first time in 66 years.
- This 7-day mega-event will bring together over 35,000 scouts and guides from throughout the country.
Umran Malik clocks 155kmph, becomes fastest bowler in India
- Umran Malik, India's pace phenom, hit 155 kph on the speed radar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.
- The player becomes the fastest Indian bowler, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's record. Bumrah holds the record for 153.6kph.
- Umran Malik received widespread acclaim for recording a speed of 155 kmph on the ball that took the wicket of Dasun Shanaka, bringing the Indian cricket team dangerously near to victory over Sri Lanka.
NTPC started India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in Gujarat
- Green hydrogen blending has begun in the NTPC Kawas township's piped natural gas (PNG) network in Surat, Gujarat.
- The project is a collaboration between NTPC and Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL). Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the project's foundation stone in July of last year.
- Shri P Ram Prasad, project head, Kawas, launched the first molecule of green hydrogen from the project in the presence of several top executives from NTPC Kawas and GGL.
Hong Ju Jeon appointed new managing director of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
- LG Electronics, a South Korean electronics conglomerate, announced the appointment of Hong Ju Jeon as the company's new managing director for LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. on January 4, 2023.
- Jeon was formerly the subsidiary president of the Gulf region.
- He has held various top roles at LG Electronics, including managing director of companies in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.
