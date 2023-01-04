Current Affairs in Short: 04 January 2023

Umran Malik, India's pace phenom, hit 155 kph on the speed radar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

The player becomes the fastest Indian bowler, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's record. Bumrah holds the record for 153.6kph.

Umran Malik received widespread acclaim for recording a speed of 155 kmph on the ball that took the wicket of Dasun Shanaka, bringing the Indian cricket team dangerously near to victory over Sri Lanka.