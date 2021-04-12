Current Affairs in Short: 12 April 2021

President approves Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

•President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 on April 4, 2021.

•The Union The Cabinet had approved the ordinance on March 31, 2021 to make amendments in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code)

•The key aim of the amendments is to provide an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for corporate persons classified as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Code.

•The amendments also aim to ensure quicker, cost-effective and value maximising outcomes for all the concerned stakeholders, in a way that preserves jobs and is least disruptive to the continuity of MSME businesses.

No inflight meals for domestic flights with duration less than 2 hours: Civil Aviation Ministry

•The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation while reviewing the serving of meals onboard flights directed that no inflight meals will be provided in domestic flights with a duration of fewer than 2 hours due to the new COVID-19 strain.

•There are, however, no restrictions on the inflight meals served aboard international flights.

•The decision comes amid fears that passengers taking off masks to eat their meals may lead to the spread of the virus in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Delhi requests Centre for more beds amid rising COVID cases

•Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed on April 12, 2021 that the Delhi government has requested the centre to increase the number of beds in COVID wards in its hospitals. The request comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

•The Delhi Health Minister noted that the state had added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more.

•He continued by saying that at present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi, out of which 190 are occupied which amounts to 2 percent of the total beds.

•He added saying that the state currently has 1,090 beds provided by the Centre, which was more than 4,000 during the last surge in November 2020.

•The state has requested more beds to maintain the previous numbers. Delhi reported around 10,774 cases in the last 24 hours and has a positivity rate of 9.43 percent.

•This is the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhiites to stay indoors and go out only if it is absolutely necessary.

SC judges to work from home after 50% staff test positive for COVID-19

•The Supreme Court on April 12, 2021 decided that all the judges will function from their homes and the benches will assemble through video links. This came after 50 percent of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

•The entire premises of the Supreme court is being sanitised including the courtrooms.

•Previously, many benches led by CJI S A Bobde and Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, Ashok Bhushan, L N Rao, S A Nazir, Navin Sinha were assembling physically in the courtrooms.

•However, with a sudden spike in Covid positive cases among staff and their family members, the CJI and judges decided that utmost precaution was required to be taken to prevent a situation last year when six SC judges had got infected with Coronavirus.