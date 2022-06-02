Current Affairs in Short: 2 June 2022
The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi gave approval for expanding the mandate of Govt e-Marketplace to allow the procurement by Cooperatives as the buyers on GeM portal.
Current Affairs in Short
EAM S. Jaishankar to visit Slovakia, Czech Republic
- The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar will visit Slovakia and Czech Republic from June 2 to June 6 to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries.
- During his visit to Bratislava from June 2 to 4, the minister will call on the PM of Slovakia and will hold the bilateral discussions with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.
- During bis visit to the Czech Republic, Jaishankar will hold discussions with the Foreign Affairs Minister of the country. The discussions will provide a comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation.
- India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with both Slovakia and Czech Republic.
Cooperatives included as buyers on Govt e-marketplace
-
- The latest move by the Central government is expected to help the cooperatives in getting competitive prices.
- More than 8.54 lakh registered cooperatives and their 27 crore members are expected to benefit from this latest initiative.
- The GeM was launched by the Government of India on August 9, 2016 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself.
- Congress Party has clarified that, as of now, she will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 for the questioning in the National Herald Case.
- Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi have been summoned by the Central Agency in the connection with the money laundering case.
- While the Congress President was asked to appear on June 8, the summons for Rahul Gandhi was for June 2.
Israel, India adopt ‘Vision Statement’ to boost defence cooperation
- India and Israel on June 2, 2022, discussed the key issues pertaining to the defence cooperation and the global and regional scenarios.
- The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz in New Delhi.
- India and Israel have adopted a vision statement that will pave the way for the defence cooperation in the future.
- A wide range of issues concerning regional, bilateral, and defence industrial cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
