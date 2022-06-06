Current Affairs in Short: 6 June 2022
UAE’s International League T20 to be played in January-February 2023
- The Emirates Cricket Board confirmed on June 6, 2022, that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12, 2023.
- The six-team franchise-style league will be played over a 34 match schedule at the world-class avenues in the United Arab Emirates.
- The first event in UAE is scheduled to be played between the window of January 6 and February 12, 2023.
- The tournament will provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to develop its local talent to a higher level. They will be given an opportunity to train and play alongside some of the best minds of game.
Electric Vehicles to be inducted in Delhi Airport to cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- The Delhi Airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce the 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
- The runway, taxiway and the apron are directly involved in the arrival and the departure of the aircraft are know as the airside area.
- Delhi International Airport Limited launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner.
- DIAL will also install high voltage and fast charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles.
Border Police Team sets record by practicing Yoga at 22,850 feet altitude
- The Indo-Tibetan Border Police mountaineers practiced yoga at an altitude of 22,850 feet in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand amid snow.
- The mountaineers were on a summit of Mount Abi Gamin last week where they held a high-altitude yoga session at a place in the snow-capped terrain en route.
- While approaching the summit of the mountain, the 14 member team of the ITBP mountaineers practiced yoga for 20 minutes amid snow on June 1.
- Inspired by PM Modi’s vision on the International Day of Yoga, the mountaineers practiced Yoga to give the message to people to remain fit.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote over Partygate Scandal
- The Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence as the number of Parliamentarians from his Conservative Party.
- The number of Conservative Party Parliamentarians calling for the vote had reached the necessary threshold.
- As per the Chairman of the 1922 Committee, 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
- Boris Johnson’s leadership has been precarious following the party gate scandal with the months of allegations of parties and gatherings at the heart of his government.
Wales enters FIFA World Cup in 64 years
- Wales has reached the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958 after Ukraine’s Yarmolenko headed into his own net in the play-off final.
- Wales is through to the FIFA World Cup after Andriy Yarmolenko’s own goal from a Gareth Bale free-kick ended Ukraine’s hopes.
- Olexander Petrakov’s visitors had overpowered Scotland to win their semi-final on June 1, 2022.
