Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners 17 July 2025: India’s First Roll-on-Roll-off (RoRo) Ferry Service

Current Affairs One Liners 17 July 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liners Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This section covers updates related to the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024 and Akash Prime.

Bagesh Yadav
ByBagesh Yadav
Jul 17, 2025, 19:27 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 17 July 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 17 July 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 17 July 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liners Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This section covers updates related to the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024 and Akash Prime.

  1. Which indigenously developed air defence system was recently successfully tested by the Indian Army in Ladakh — Akash Prime
  2. What is the target range of Akash Prime for neutralizing aerial threats — 25–30 kilometers
  3. Which state government launched India’s first Roll-on-Roll-off (RoRo) ferry service — Goa Government
  4. Which foreign university recently set up its first campus in India — University of Southampton
  5. Which Union Minister inaugurated the Indian campus of the University of Southampton — Dharmendra Pradhan
  6. Which city was declared India’s cleanest big city in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 — Ahmedabad
  7. Which Union Minister was recently honored with the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024 — Dharmendra Pradhan
  8. The Kalinga Ratna Award ceremony was held on the birth anniversary of which famous Odia poet — Adikabi Sarala Das

Current Affairs Quiz 17 July 2025: Top CA Questions for Exam Preparation

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News