Current Affairs One Liners 17 July 2025: India’s First Roll-on-Roll-off (RoRo) Ferry Service

Current Affairs One Liners 17 July 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liners Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This section covers updates related to the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024 and Akash Prime.
- Which indigenously developed air defence system was recently successfully tested by the Indian Army in Ladakh — Akash Prime
- What is the target range of Akash Prime for neutralizing aerial threats — 25–30 kilometers
- Which state government launched India’s first Roll-on-Roll-off (RoRo) ferry service — Goa Government
- Which foreign university recently set up its first campus in India — University of Southampton
- Which Union Minister inaugurated the Indian campus of the University of Southampton — Dharmendra Pradhan
- Which city was declared India’s cleanest big city in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 — Ahmedabad
- Which Union Minister was recently honored with the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024 — Dharmendra Pradhan
- The Kalinga Ratna Award ceremony was held on the birth anniversary of which famous Odia poet — Adikabi Sarala Das
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation