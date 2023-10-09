Current Affairs One Liners: October 09 2023- India-Sweden Innovation Day
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Nobel Prize in Economics Sciences 2023, World Post Day 2023, India-Sweden Innovation Day, etc.
1. How many medals did India win in Asian Games 2023 – 107 medals including 28 Gold
2. Who has Jio Mart appointed as its new brand ambassador – Mahendra Singh Dhoni
3. NLC India Limited has acquired how many MW of grid connected solar photovoltaic power project in Rajasthan – 810 MW
4. In which city was the 10th "India-Sweden Innovation Day" organized - New Delhi
5. In which city of India will the 16th Agricultural Science Congress be organized – Kochi
6. Who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in the field of Economics this year- Claudia Goldin
7. Which player made the new record of scoring the fastest 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup - David Warner
8. When is World Post Day celebrated every year – 09 October
9. Indian Air Force unveiled its new flag, When is Indian Air Force Day celebrated - 08 October
