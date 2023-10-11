Current Affairs One Liners: October 11 2023- Cricket World Cup 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ODI World Cup 2023, 'Mera Yuva Bharat', BWF Rankings, 37th National Games etc.

1. Which Indian men's doubles pair has secured the first position in the BWF rankings - Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty

2. Which team has made the record of the biggest run chase in the history of ODI World Cup – Pakistan

3. Car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has signed an agreement with whom for financial solutions related to dealers- IDBI Bank

4. In which district did UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveil the statue of freedom fighter Raja Rao – Unnao

5. The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of which new autonomous body – 'Mera Yuva Bharat'

6. India and Tanzania have prepared a roadmap for defense cooperation for how many years - 5 years

7. In which state will the 37th National Games be organized – Goa

