Current Affairs One Liners: October 25 2023- India's first Nano DAP plant

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ODI World Cup 2023, India's first Nano DAP plant, Cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' etc. 1. India's first Nano DAP plant has been inaugurated in which state - Gujarat

2. Which country has named the cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' that arose in the Bay of Bengal - Iran 3. When is United Nations World Development Information Day celebrated every year – 24 October

4. Which Indian-American was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President – Ashok Gadgil and Subra Suresh

5. With which country has the Union Cabinet approved the Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership – Japan 6. Who is the batsman who has scored most centuries in ODI World Cup 2023 – Quinton de Kock