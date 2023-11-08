Current Affairs Quiz: 08 November 2023- 'Bharat Organics' Brand

1. Who has become the first team to cross the mark of 200 medals in the National Games held in Goa?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as National Games-2023 etc.

2. Who has become the batsman to score the fastest double century in ODI World Cup history?

(d) Glenn Maxwell

3. Who launched the 'Bharat Organics' brand of National Cooperative Organics Limited?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) Anurag Thakur

(d) RK Sinha

4. Which player won the 'Paris Masters' title in lawn tennis?

(a) Grigor Dimitrov

(b) Carlos Alcaraz

(c) Novak Djokovic

(d) Andy Murray

5. Which state government has recently issued an order to implement 'Project Dolphin'?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Bihar

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Tamil Nadu

6. NATO has formally suspended the 'Cold War-Security Treaty', where is the headquarters of NATO?

(a) Paris

(b) Berlin

(c) London

(d) Brussels

7. With whom has the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department developed the Agriculture 24/7 platform?

(a) Tech Mahindra

(b) TCS

(c) Wadhwani Institute

(d) NITI Aayog

Answer:-

1. (a) Maharashtra

Maharashtra has become the first team to cross the mark of 200 medals in the 37th National Games in Goa. Mansi Mohite won the 200th medal in triathlon mixed relay, in which she won the gold medal. Maharashtra has so far won 203 medals including 70 gold. Whereas the Services team is at second position in the medal table.

2. (d) Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the batsman to score the fastest double century in ODI World Cup history. Maxwell achieved this feat in a match played against Afghanistan. Maxwell's score of 201* is also the highest score made by any batsman in the second innings of ODI. Maxwell has also become the first non-opening batsman to score a double century in men's ODI cricket.

3. (a) Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Bharat Organics' brand of the newly formed National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL). He also said that it will emerge as the most “trusted” brand in India and abroad. Shah also launched the logo, website and brochure of NCOL. He also presented NCOL membership certificates to five cooperative societies.

4. (c) Novak Djokovic

Star tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia has won the Paris Masters title for the seventh time. He defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the final. 36-year-old Djokovic left behind his own record as the oldest champion of the tournament. This was Djokovic's 40th Masters 1000 title.

5. (d) Tamil Nadu

Recently, the Government of Tamil Nadu issued an order to implement 'Project Dolphin' under the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitat program of the Government of India. It will be implemented during 2023-2024 at a cost of Rs 8.13 crore. Under this, 60% of the amount will be given by the Central Government, while the remaining cost will be borne by the State Government.

6. (d) Brussels

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has recently announced the formal suspension of the Cold War-era security treaty. Most of NATO's 31 allies signed the Convention on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe in 1990. NATO was established on 4 April 1949. Its headquarters is in Brussels, Belgium.

7. (c) Wadhwani Institute

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has developed the Agriculture 24/7 platform in collaboration with Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI). It is the first automated artificial intelligence platform powered by Google.org. This platform scans news articles in multiple languages and translates them into English.

