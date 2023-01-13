Current Affairs Quiz: 13 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's 1st solar plant, Lisa Marie Persley's death, and Ganga Vilas.

1. In which city will Tata Power set up India's 1st solar plant for housing society?

(a). Pune

(b). Bhopal

(c). Mumbai

(d). Ahmedabad

2. What is the expected economic growth of India in 2023-24 according to the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report?

(a). 5.5 %

(b). 6.6 %

(c). 7.0 %

(d). 7.7 %

3. Year of Enterprises’ Project is a flagship scheme of which Indian state?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Maharashtra

(c). Rajasthan

(d). Kerala

4. Singer Lisa Marie Persley who died recently belongs to which country?

(a). England

(b). Germany

(c). Italy

(d). U.S.A

5. PM Modi flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas, in which city will the cruise conclude?

(a). Patna

(b). Kolkata

(c). Dibrugarh

(d). Guwahati

6. Who has been appointed as the new CEO of the IT company Cognizant?

(a). Ravi Kumar

(b). Jane Fraser

(c). Shantanu Narayen

(d). Oliver Gypsy

7. Shanti Kumari has been appointed as the new chief secretary of which state?

(a). Assam

(b). Telangana

(c). Tamil Nadu

(d). Himachal Pradesh

Answers

1. (c). Mumbai

Tata Power Renewable Energy has secured a deal with Mumbai's Vivarea Condominium to make it the country's first housing society to operate a captive solar energy plant for residential consumption. To power the society, a 3.125-megawatt solar facility will be built in Maharashtra's Himayatnagar by Tata Power subsidiary. It will supply green electricity at 40% less than the current cost.

2. (b). 6.6%

According to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report, India will be the fastest-growing economy among the seven major emerging markets and developing nations. According to the estimate, India's economic growth would fall to 6.6% in the next fiscal year, down from 6.9% in the current year.

3. (d). Kerala

Kerala's 'Year of Enterprises' program was recognized as the best practice model at the second Chief Secretaries National Conference. It was chosen for the 'Throughput on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)' category. The Kerala Government launched the initiative in the current fiscal year with the goal of creating one lakh firms in a year, which it accomplished in eight months.

4. (d). U.S.A

American singer, Lisa Marie Presley died in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 54. She was the late singer Elvis Presley's only daughter. She was married to a number of people, including the late singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. She married Michael in 1994, but their marriage terminated two years later. Lisa began her career in 2003 with the album “To whom it may concern”.

5. (c). Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the World's Longest River Cruise-MV Ganga Vilas through video conferencing and opened the Tent City in Varanasi. He said that the longest river cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh begins today, bringing to the forefront tourism destinations in North India on the global tourism map.

6. (a). Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar, former president of Infosys, has been named CEO of IT services behemoth Cognizant, succeeding outgoing CEO Brian Humphries, who headed the business for over four years. Kumar worked for the India-based multinational IT services and consulting business Infosys for 20 years. From 2016 until late 2022, he led the company's enormous global services business across all global segments as president.

7. (b). Telangana



Shanti Kumari, a Senior IAS official, has been named the next Chief Secretary of Telangana. Following the Telangana High Court's decision, the state government issued an order appointing her as Chief Secretary. The order came a day after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dismissed Somesh Kumar from his duties.