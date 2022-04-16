Current Affairs Today Headline- 16 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 16 April 2022.
Morning Current Affairs
National News
- Prime Minister Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman Statue in Gujarat’s Morbi today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces 300 units of free power for Punjab from July 1, 2022.
- Counting for West Bengal bypolls is underway. The counting of votes started at 8 AM for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly Seat Bypolls.
- Delhi Government asks hospitals to be on alert amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in the National Capital.
- As per the official sources, 14 COVID-19 positive children have been admitted to the private and government hospitals in Delhi. Most of them have comorbidities.
- Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has urged the Central Government to allow the state government to ship essential commodities to Sri Lanka as the country goes through an unprecedented economic crisis.
- Tata Group, within three months of taking control of Air India, has started the process of restoring the salaries of pilots and cabin crews to the pre-covid level.
- India receives simulators and equipment for the S-400 training squadron from Russia.
International News
- Members of the Punjab Assembly will elect the new Chief Minister of the Province in Pakistan during the session on April 16 at 11.30 AM under the direction of the Lahore High Court.
- Sri Lankan Police Sergeant arrested for joining Galle Face Protest in the uniform has been released on bail.
- More than 150 people were wounded on April 15 in clashes between the Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli Police in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
- Moscow announces that 18 members of the European Union Mission must leave Russia.
- Finland likely to apply to NATO after Russia’s consequences warning.
- More than 900 bodies of civilians found in the Kyiv region amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
- Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sunk
- China’s longest crewed mission ends as Astronauts return to Earth
- Russia arrests Siberian journalist over Ukraine Report
- Russia claims to destroy Ukraine’s rocket factory in missile strikes.
