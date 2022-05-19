Current Affairs Today Headline- 19 May 2022
National News
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns over personal reasons.
- India reports 2,364 fresh cases, 2,582 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stand at 15,419.
- President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He is received by Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves.
- EAM Jaishankar to participate in BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting today.
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today to discuss on the issues of border security after Bhakra Beas Management Board and farmers' protest.
- Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon.
- Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya gives green signal for establishment of AIIMS in Karnataka after the state's request.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed Rs 1,700 crores under the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan' scheme on May 18, 2022.
- Anurag Thakur announces two schemes to incentivize shooting of foreign films in India and make India a favourite destination for foreign filmmakers.
- MoS Muraleedharan to participate in Ministerial on 'global food security' with US Secretary of State Blinken.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a Yuva Shivir organised by the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug in Vadodara.
- The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels 2018.
Sports news
- KL Rahul becomes first Indian batter to cross 500-run mark for fifth straight IPL season.
- Indian Boxer Nikhat Zareen storms into final of Women's World Boxing Championships.
- PV Sindhu beats Lauren Lam in Thailand Open 2022, HS Prannoy loses in first round.
Environment news
- Climate change indicators hit record highs in 2021, as per the United Nations.
International News
- North Korea completes preparation for nuclear weapon test.
- Finland and Sweden submitted their applications for NATO membership on May 19, 2022. US President Joe Biden welcomes the applications and he looks forward to working with NATO Allies and Congress on a swift accession process.
- The United States resumed operations of US Embassy in Kyiv on May 18 after closing it for three months due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- US President Joe Biden leaves on May 18 for his first trip as president to Asia.
- Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium to increase North Sea wind power tenfold by 2050.
- EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on May 18 proposed extra aid to Ukraine this year of up to nine billion euros ($9.5 billion) to help it cope with the ravages of war.
- Russia shuts office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, cancels visas of journalists.
Economy News
- UN warns of growing global food crisis, says war in Ukraine "threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity".
- World Bank to provide extra $12 billion in funding to mitigate "devastating effects" of war, pandemic, climate.
- World Bank to provide additional $12 billion to address global food crisis.
