Current Affairs Today Headline- 23 May 2022
Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 23 May 2022.
National News
- PM Modi arrives in Tokyo, to participate in Quad summit on May 24th.
- PM Modi in Tokyo to attend Biden's Indo Pacific Economic Framework launch, meet top business leaders
- India reports 2,022 fresh cases, 2,099 recoveries and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases stand at 14, 832.
- INSACOG confirms BA.4 & BA.5 variants of COVID-19 in India.
- Centre bears full cost of excise duty cut on petrol, diesel, informed FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Maharashtra government slashes VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44.
- President Kovind arrives in New Delhi after successful visit to Caribbean region.
- PM Modi hails the contribution of ASHA workers for enduring a healthy India.
- Goa CM Pramod Sawant calls for reconstruction of temples 'destroyed by the Portuguese' in the state.
- Centre forms committee to investigate the tunnel collapse incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district in which 10 labourers lost their lives.
- Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Abdul Wahid Qureshi as the Chairman of the Minority Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and Wajahat Mirza for Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.
- The 4th edition of Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) commenced in Northern Bay of Bengal from 22-23 May.
- BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins TMC.
- Multiple exercises along LAC by Indian forces, work on new axis to DBO sector moving on fast pace.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of activities by military formations, Defence PSUs in Nagpur.
Environment News
- Heavy Rain and thunderstorm being down temperature sharply in the national capital.
- The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim as nearly 7.20 lakh people in 22 districts are reeling under the deluge.
- At least seven people have died and 105 passengers rescued in the Philippines after a fire ripped through a ferry, coast guard says.
Sports News
- Son Heung-min becomes first Asian to win Premier League's Golden Boot, shares award with Mohamed Salah.
- Manchester City's Ederson and Liverpool's Alisson Becker share Premier League Golden Glove award
- Manchester City crowned Premier League champions after dramatic fightback against Villa.
- India announces squad for fifth test against England, Cheteshwar Pujara returns after successful county stint.
- India vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul to captain in Rohit's absence; Umran, Arshdeep get maiden call-up.
- India’s squad for T20I series against South Africa announced.
- Ashwini Kumar, Gyanesh Bharti take charge as Special Officer, Commissioner of unified MCD.
International News
- Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's new Prime Minister.
- WHO DG announces Global Health Leaders Awards.
- WHO honours India's one million all-women ASHA volunteers for 'outstanding' work in advancing global health.
- Turkey blackmails NATO, being only country benefiting from the Ukraine war
- UN human rights chief is due Monday to begin a six-day trip to China.
- US military delivers tons of baby formula from Germany as authorities scramble to address a critical shortage.
- Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed the number of forcibly displaced people around the world above 100 million for the first time ever, the United Nations says.
- The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said that one of its colonels was 'assassinated' outside his home in Tehran on May 22, and blamed the attack on 'elements linked to global arrogance'.
