Current Affairs Today Headline- 27 April 2022
National News
- PM Modi will be interacting with state CMs to review COVID-19 situation in the country through video conference today.
- Deepika Padukone to be part of Cannes 2022 Film Festival jury
- All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) calls Uniform Civil Code unconstitutional, anti-minorities move.
- Odisha likely to operationalise 15 major irrigation projects by 2024.
- Saturn, Mars, Venus&Jupiter to align in a parade this week in rare event, can be seen from naked eye.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) team in Delhi on April 26, 2022.
- Ministry of Power on Tuesday stated that the maximum all-India power demand met was recorded at 201.066 GW on 26th April, 2022. It has surpassed last year’s maximum demand met of 200.539 GW, which occurred on 7 July 2021, it stated.
- Telangana CM lays foundation stone for 3 super speciality medical institutes in Hyderabad.
Corporate News
- LIC IPO price band fixed for Rs 902-949 per share, policy holders to get discount
- General Motors lifts 2022 profit forecast after mixed Q1.
- Russia's Gazprom halts gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland from April 27th.
- Alphabet shares slipped on April 26, 2022 after the internet giant reported that earnings in the recently ended quarter missed market expectations, with profit down from a year earlier.
- US regulators call on Amazon to improve its safety protocols after six people were killed in December when a tornado hit one of the company's warehouses in the state of Illinois.
International News
- Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes talks with Ukraine will yield positive result.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 94km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, as per National Center for Seismology.
- US Vice President Kamala Harris tests COVID-19 positive with no symptoms.
- Myanmar junta court convicts Suu Kyi of corruption.
- Mali accuses French army of 'spying' and 'subversion'
- America's prestigious Harvard University will commit $100 million to redress its role in slavery, as more US institutions move toward reparations for historical injustices.
- US says still open to talks with North Korea despite new 'provocations'.
- US warns against bids to 'escalate tensions' after Moldova region blast
- Russia 'ready to cooperate' with UN to help civilians in Ukraine, informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
- Kim Jong Un says at military parade in Pyongyang that he will "strengthen and develop" North Korea's nuclear weapons.
