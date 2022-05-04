Current Affairs Today Headline- 4 May 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 4 May 2022
National News
- PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with PMs of Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland in Denmark.
- PM Narendra Modi to attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark today.
- Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy hold meeting with the Chief Ministers of all northeastern states in Assam.
- PM Modi meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II at her palace.
- Centre releases India's civil registration system report for 2020.
- SC asks Centre to decide on plea seeking re-vaccination for people who received Sputnik V.
Read: World Press Freedom Index 2022: Know what is India’s rank on press freedom index on World Press Freedom Day
Read Also: NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022: Two Indian student groups win from Punjab and Tamil Nadu
Sports News
- Nicholas Pooran to captain West Indies Men’s ODI and T20I teams following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard.
- BCCI announces IPL playoff venues, Women's T20 challenge schedule, IPL final to be played in Ahmedabad on May 29, Women's T20 Challenge to be held in Pune from May 23-28.
- Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Indian Premier League
Read: What is FIFA+? First Indian sports documentary Maitanam goes live on streaming platform
Read Also: CSK Captain 2022: MS Dhoni returns as Captain of Chennai Super Kings after Ravindra Jadeja steps down
International News
- Ukraine seeks full restoration of territory, including Crimea through diplomacy, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the WSJ's CEO Council Summit.
- Oklahoma's Republican governor signs one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States.
- Russian army says attacking Azovstal plant in Ukraine's Mariupol with 'artillery and planes’.
- UK PM Johnson unveils £300 million in new military aid in remote speech to Ukraine parliament.
- WHO said on May 3, 2022 that "epidemic" overweight and obesity rates are linked to over 1.2 million deaths annually across Europe, calling for swift policy changes to reverse the dangerous trend.
- Pfizer Q1 revenues jump 77 percent to $25.7 bn on Covid-19 vaccine.
- South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS