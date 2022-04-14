Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 14 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz, Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup among others.

1. What is the theme of the first quiz under government's Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz?

a) Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

b) Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme

c) National Pension Scheme

d) Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

2. The Indian Air Force has signed an MOU with which institute to accelerate indigenisation efforts for Atmanirbhar Bharat?

a) IIT Delhi

b) IIT Kanpur

c) IIT Madras

d) IIT Bombay

3. When is Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated?

a) April 13th

b) April 14th

c) April 15th

d) April 16th

4. Who among the following has become the fifth batsman to reach the milestone of 500 fours in IPL?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Faf Du Plessis

c) Rishabh Pant

d) MS Dhoni

5. Who among the following became the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket?

a) Shoaib Malik

b) Virat Kohli

c) David Warner

d) Chris Gayle

6. Who has become the second Indian to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket?

a) KL Rahul

b) Shikhar Dhawan

c) Rohit Sharma

d) MS Dhoni

7. Which country will host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup this year?

a) India

b) Sri Lanka

c) Bangladesh

d) Australia

Answers

1. (a) Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

The theme of the first quiz under Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz is Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a pro-poor scheme that was launched to reduce the challenges faced by the poor and most vulnerable due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. (c) IIT Madras

Indian Air Force and IIT Madras signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 13, 2022 for various developmental projects to support the requirements of the IAF. The joint partnership aims to accelerate IAF’s indigenisation efforts for achieving ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. Under the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas to find indigenous solutions for the sustenance of various weapon systems.

3. (b) April 14th

India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti every year on April 14 to acknowledge and honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s countless contributions toward the development of a modern India. The day remembers Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s lifelong dedication to fighting social evils such as caste discrimination and oppression. Ambedkar who was a social reformer, political activist, and lawyer is known for his contribution to drafting the Indian Constitution after India gained Independence.

4. (a) Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as he became the fifth batsman to score 500 fours in the Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat in the IPL match against Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on April 13, 2022.

5. (d) Chris Gayle

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle was the first-ever cricketer to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during the IPL match between his team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions at Rajkot on April 19, 2017. Gayle had come into the match just three runs short of the milestone and reach it with a single in the four over of RCB's innings.

6. (c) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket during the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL Match on April 13, 2022. He has become the seventh batsman overall to reach the major milestone after Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and David Warner.

7. (a) India

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be hosted by India this year for the very first time. This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and it is scheduled to start from October 11 and conclude on October 30, 2022.

