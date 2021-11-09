Delhi govt launches Shramik Mitra scheme – All you need to know

The Shramik Mitra scheme is an initiative by the Delhi Government to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach construction workers in Delhi. Under the scheme, around 800 Shramik Mitras will go door-to-door of all construction workers in the national capital to make them aware of several government schemes in the interest of the workers.

Under the Shramik Mitra scheme, approximately 800 Shramik Mitras will be appointed by the government who will be given training under the programme. These Shramik Mitras will work as District, Ward, and Vidhan Sabha level coordinators.

The Shramik Mitra scheme will appoint at least 3 to 4 Shramik Mitras across all wards who will reach out to workers registered by the Construction Board at the ward level. The Shramik Mitras will also help workers in applying and availing process of the benefits of these government schemes.

There are about 6 lakh construction workers in Delhi who have registered themselves with the Construction Board through various registration campuses that were launched by the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.