Delhi govt launches Shramik Mitra scheme – All you need to know
The Delhi government on November 9, 2021, launched the Shramik Mitra scheme to ensure all construction workers in Delhi. Know all about Shramik Mitra scheme and its significance.
The Delhi government on November 9, 2021, launched the Shramik Mitra scheme to ensure all construction workers in Delhi are informed and able to avail benefits of government schemes. The Shramik Mitra scheme was launched in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who said that the scheme will help in spreading awareness of the benefits of several government schemes among workers through Shramik Mitras.
|
What is Shramik Mitra scheme?
|
The Shramik Mitra scheme is an initiative by the Delhi Government to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach construction workers in Delhi. Under the scheme, around 800 Shramik Mitras will go door-to-door of all construction workers in the national capital to make them aware of several government schemes in the interest of the workers.
Under the Shramik Mitra scheme, approximately 800 Shramik Mitras will be appointed by the government who will be given training under the programme. These Shramik Mitras will work as District, Ward, and Vidhan Sabha level coordinators.
The Shramik Mitra scheme will appoint at least 3 to 4 Shramik Mitras across all wards who will reach out to workers registered by the Construction Board at the ward level. The Shramik Mitras will also help workers in applying and availing process of the benefits of these government schemes.
There are about 6 lakh construction workers in Delhi who have registered themselves with the Construction Board through various registration campuses that were launched by the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
Also read: Delhi Government announces free ration for 2 months, Rs. 5,000 each to autorickshaw drivers
Shramik Mitra Yojana: Significance
At the launch of the Shramik Mitra scheme, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that several government schemes are launched for the benefit of workers but the workers are not aware of it. The objective of the Shramik Mitra scheme is to spread awareness about the government schemes among workers in Delhi and help them avail the benefits of these schemes in a timely manner. The Shramik Mitras across all wards will ensure no worker in Delhi is deprived of the benefits of the relevant government scheme.
Also read: Rojgar Bazaar 2.0: Delhi govt set to launch app to offer jobs – All you need to know
Also read: Delhi's cloud-based health project: All you need to know