Digilocker on WhatsApp: How you can access Digilocker Services on WhatsApp?

Digilocker comes to WhatsApp: The citizens of India will now be able to access Digilocker Services on WhatsApp through the MyGov Helpdesk. The Digilocker Services include creating and authenticating the account and also facilitate the downloading of important documents such as driving license, vehicle registration certificate, PAN card, among others. A release announcing the Digilocker Services on WhatsApp stated that the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure that the governance and the government services are at the fingertips of the citizens. The helpdesk will offer major services for citizen support and for ensuring efficient governance.

WhatsApp users can use chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to WhatsApp number +91 9013151515



What is Digilocker Service?

Digilocker Service is a flagship program of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and it comes under the Digital India Program of the Central Government. The objective of Digilocker Services is to provide digital empowerment to the citizens. The service helps in easy access to all the digital documents to the citizen’s digital document wallet.

Why Digilocker service has been made available on WhatsApp?

During the pandemic, WhatsApp has played a significant role in offering services to the people by helping them download the vaccination certificate. The Introduction of Digilocker services on WhatsApp is an extension of the administrative services to citizens for accessing essential documents easily.

Almost 100 million people are already registered on Digilocker service that empowers India to move toward digital empowerment.

Digilocker comes to WhatsApp: List of documents that can be downloaded through Digilocker on WhatsApp

1. Pan Card

2. Driving License

3. CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

4. Vehicle Registration Certificate

5. Insurance Policy- Two Wheeler

6. Class X marksheet

7. Class XII Marksheet

8. Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-Life available on Digilocker)

Digilocker on WhatsApp: How to access Digilocker service on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Users will need to send a message ‘Hi or Namaste or Digilocker’ on the WhatsApp number 9013151515

Step 2: The user will receive the documents to be downloaded from Digilocker such as the driver’s license, PAN Card and the vehicle registration certificate over WhatsApp.

Step 3: In the last step, the documents will be saved on the Digilocker

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp as launched in March 2020 and it quickly became a critical instrument in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. MyGov helpdesk on WhatsApp offered authentic coronavirus-related information, details about vaccine centres, covid vaccine booking details and vaccine certificate downloads.