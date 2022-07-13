Fastest 150 Wickets in ODI: Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to take 150 ODI wickets

Fastest 150 Wickets in ODI: Indian bowler Mohammed Shami created a new record by becoming the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets, surpassing Indian pacers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar. He achieved the feat during the first ODI of India's three-match series against England at Kennington Oval on July 12, 2022.

Mohammed Shami took 80 matches to reach the landmark of 150 wickets, surpassing Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches to achieve the feat and Zaheer Khan who took 103 matches. Shami also equaled the record of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

The Indian bowler is now the joint-third fastest bowler in the world to take 150 ODI wickets along with Rashid Khan, after Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq.

Fastest 150 Wickets in ODI

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 77 matches

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) - 78 matches

Mohammed Shami (India) - 80 matches

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 80 matches

England registered its lowest total against India at Kennington Oval on July 12th when they got all out for 110 runs. India won the match by 10 wickets, taking 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

India's win was powered by Jasprit Bumrah's career-best 6/19 and Shami's three wickets including that of Ben Stokes. Prasidh Krishna also took one wicket.

Overall, an outstanding display by the Indian bowlers helped India to restrict England at 110 in the first innings. Only Joss Buttler could play a decent inning for England with his 30 runs.

READ ALSO: Jasprit Bumrah Record 2022: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 6th Indian to take 100 wickets in SENA countries after Kapil Dev, Kumble