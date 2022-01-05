Freedom fighter K Ayyappan Pillai passes away at 107

K Ayyappan Pillai, the freedom fighter and senior BJP leader, passed away on January 5, 2022, at the age of 107. Pillai was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Ayyappan Pillai had participated in India’s freedom struggle and had met Mahatma Gandhi. Pillai was a senior lawyer and was also a member of Shree Moolam Praja Sabha of Travancore.

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the death of the freedom fighter and prominent socio-political activist. The BJP President JP Nadda, while condoling the demise of Ayyappan Pillar, said he selflessly dedicated his entire life to the service of society.

About Ayyappan Pillai

K Ayyappan Pillai was a popular figure during the pre and post-independence period as a freedom fighter. He was also a political leader and an eminent lawyer in the Kerala High Court.

Ayyappan Pillai was an eminent personality of Travancore politics from the early thirties and for several decades later. In the 1970s, Pillai joined BJP and had also served as its state vice-president. At the time of his death, Ayyappan Pillar was heading the party’s disciplinary committee.

Early Life of K Ayyappan Pillai

He was born in 1914 in Mundanadu. Pillai’s father was in the government service and had retired as Deputy Peishkar.

Since the family used to move around because of his father’s transferrable job, Ayyappan Pillai had received primary education in various schools of Meenachil, Changanesserry, and Alappuzha. Pillai received his graduation degree from Govt Arts College and a law degree from the Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ayyappan Pillai during India’s freedom struggle

K Ayyappan Pillai had participated in the Quit India Movement after meeting Mahatma Gandhi. He was also the first elected member of Sree Moolam Praja Sabha and had also served as a member of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council.

Mahatma Gandhi had advised Pillai to serve people directly which further prompted him to stand for the elections in the newly formed legislature of Travancore. He represented Trivandrum as an Indian National Congress Candidate.