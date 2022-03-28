Goa Cabinet: List of Ministers of Goa 2022

Cabinet Ministers of Goa 2022: Pramod Sawant took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, 2022, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among other dignitaries. Along with the Chief Minister's oath, Goa Cabinet Minister 2022 list was also released with an addition of few new faces.

As Pramod Sawant took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for a second time, Goa Cabinet Ministers have also been announced by BJP. Notably, no information about Goa Cabinet Ministers 2022 was announced prior to the official declaration.

Ahead of the oath ceremony, BJP legislature party leader Pramod Sawant handed over the order for appointing the Council of Ministers to the Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan on March 28.

Among the Ministers who are being retained in Goa Cabinet Minister List 2022 are Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane, Law, and Judiciary Minister Nilesh Cabral, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, among others.

Bharatiya Janata Party won the recently concluded Goa Assembly Elections 2022 in which the party won 20 seats for the 40-member Goa Assembly.