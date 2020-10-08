Gujarat Government launches ‘Digital Seva Setu’ programme for rural areas

The Gujarat government on October 8, 2020, launched phase 1 of the ‘Digital Seva Setu’ programme for the rural areas. Under this, 3500 village panchayats in the state have been connected by 100 Mbps optical fibre network, it will further facilitate the online availability of public services.

The news was shared by the state’s Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a press conference on October 7 who also informed that under the programme citizens will be benefitted from various public welfare services at the Panchayat Level.

Under the Gujarat government launched ‘Digital Seva Setu’ Programme, gram panchayats will be connected to the data centre at Gandhinagar.

Objective:

Under the programme, as the public welfare services will be available for the citizens at the gram offices in each panchayat, the villagers will not be required to go all the way to Taluka or district level offices. With this service, the villagers will be able to get various documents like duplicate ration cards, senior citizen certificate, income certificate, caste certificate at their doorstep.

The service aims to provide fast and faceless services to people by removing corruption or the need for the middlemen as the system makes efficient use of the digital service.

Key Highlights:

• The work of connecting the 3,500 village panchayats through the optical fibre network has been successfully accomplished.

• The programme has been launched in 2,700 villages as the model code of conduct has been in force in villages that are under the eight assembly constituencies where by-elections are scheduled for November 3, 2020.

• The government has started with 20 services and will slowly start offering 50 services to the villages. Citizens will be able to get the benefits of the service by paying a nominal fee of Rs. 20.

• All the 1,400 gram panchayats in the state will also be covered under the programme.

• The remaining villages of Gujarat will be connected by 2021.

• The state government will also be providing the powers of an affidavit to the Talati Mantri at the Village Panchayat level so that citizens in rural areas will not have to visit the notary offices in cities and towns.

Digital Seva Setu under Bharat Net Project:

The Digital Seva Setu in Gujarat has been initiated under the Central government’s Bharat Net Project. It is an initiative to connect the village panchayats through fibre network and is meant to ensure the optimum utilization of technology for public welfare. As per the government official, Gujarat is the project leader as it has laid around 83% of the Optical Fibre Network.