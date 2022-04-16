Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister Modi unveils 108 ft Lord Hanuman Statue in Gujarat today

On Hanuman Jayanti 2022, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi. The statue is the second of the four statues that are being set up in the four directions of the country.

Created On: Apr 16, 2022 11:15 IST
Lord Hanuman Statue in Gujarat
Lord Hanuman Statue in Gujarat

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 date: Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat’s Morbi on April 16, 2022, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti via video conferencing. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to wish the people of the country. He wrote in Hindi, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone’s life be always be filled with intelligence, strength, and knowledge.”

Hanuman Jayanti: 108 ft Hanuman Statue unveiled in Gujarat

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat is the second of the four statues that are being set up in four directions across the country. This is a part of the #Hanumanji4dham project. The latest statue in Gujarat is set up in the West- at the Param Pujya Bapu Keshavanand Ashram in Morbi.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address after unveiling the Lord Hanuman statue on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2022, stated that this is not just a resolution for the establishment of Hanuman Ji's statues but it is also a part of the resolution for 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

#Hanumanji4dham project: Where the first statue is set up?

The first Lord Hanuman statue under #Hanumanji4dham project has been set up in the North in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. It was established back in 2010. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the work on the third statue of Lord Hanuman has already been started in the South at Rameswaram.

Hanuman Jayanti festival is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu God by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated this year on April 16. 

