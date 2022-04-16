Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister Modi unveils 108 ft Lord Hanuman Statue in Gujarat today

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 date: Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat’s Morbi on April 16, 2022, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti via video conferencing. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to wish the people of the country. He wrote in Hindi, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone’s life be always be filled with intelligence, strength, and knowledge.”

PM Narendra Modi unveils a 108 ft statue of Hanuman ji in Morbi, Gujarat through video conferencing, on #HanumanJayanti. This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in 4 directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project pic.twitter.com/jWcJLu2xNI — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Hanuman Jayanti: 108 ft Hanuman Statue unveiled in Gujarat

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat is the second of the four statues that are being set up in four directions across the country. This is a part of the #Hanumanji4dham project. The latest statue in Gujarat is set up in the West- at the Param Pujya Bapu Keshavanand Ashram in Morbi.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address after unveiling the Lord Hanuman statue on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2022, stated that this is not just a resolution for the establishment of Hanuman Ji's statues but it is also a part of the resolution for 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

#Hanumanji4dham project: Where the first statue is set up?

The first Lord Hanuman statue under #Hanumanji4dham project has been set up in the North in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. It was established back in 2010. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the work on the third statue of Lord Hanuman has already been started in the South at Rameswaram.

We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/DHW27mnnAn — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Why Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated?

Hanuman Jayanti festival is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu God by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated this year on April 16.